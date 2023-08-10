NFL Rumors: Former GM delivers crucial update on Nick Bosa’s future with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa isn't present at the team's training camp and has missed all offseason activities. The DE is looking for a new contract, and until the franchise gets that sorted, he will not be back with the team.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi recently talked about Bosa's situation and he thinks that a new deal will get done sooner than later by the franchise. Bosa, who won the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, will likely become the highest-paid player at his position in the league.

Michael Lombardi is confident about Nick Bosa getting a new deal soon

Nick Bosa: Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Here's what Lombardi said about Nick Bosa on the Pat McAfee Show:

"They are gonna go get it done. I think that after the second preseason game, you'll see him back and that gives them the preseason game and the week before to get some two weeks. I think that's the target you need two weeks to get yourself in shape and Bosa will be in great shape, I don't think there's any doubt about that.

"Look, the guy had 49 quarterback hits last year. I mean, who does that man? He beat everybody by a ton. I think the next closest guy was 29. I mean, so it's remarkable what this guy does.

"They have to get him signed and look they have a quarterback who they drafted in the seventh round so they're not putting money in a quarterback. They got the money to pay for him."

Although the San Francisco 49ers have a great roster, everyone knows that Nick Bosa is very important to them. Without him, they aren't the same team, which is why general manager John Lynch needs to act quickly and get his star player back to working with the team.

In his DPOY-winning campaign last season, Bosa had 41 solo tackles, 10 assists, and 18.5 sacks in 16 games. The second overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft deserves to get paid and will get rightly so.

The 49ers need to take advantage of their elite roster

Kyle Shanahan: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have probably the strongest roster in the NFL, and they must capitalize on it. Every year, it appears that they will win the Super Bowl, but something always goes wrong.

They lost four quarterbacks to injuries last year, and if Brock Purdy had not gotten hurt in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, they might have reached the Super Bowl.

They still have their core, but it may not be for long, which is why they must capitalize on this opportunity and win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1995.

