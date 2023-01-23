NFL Rumors: Ian Rapoport believes Packers will consider trading Aaron Rodgers 

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a very underwhelming 2022 in which they missed the playoffs. The Packers are at a tenuous point in their franchise history with no clear path forward.

They can continue to roll with Rodgers, who may not even want to stick around. They have Jordan Love waiting in the wings and his rookie contract won't last forever.

The possibility of a Rodgers trade is more realistic than it ever has been. NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes there's a chance the Packers really do move on from their longtime star.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Rapoport: If the Packers got the right package I think they could do a deal for Aaron Rodgers - on the @PatMcAfeeShow Rapoport: If the Packers got the right package I think they could do a deal for Aaron Rodgers - on the @PatMcAfeeShowhttps://t.co/KmyXcc6DO2

Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show:

"It's not an impossibility. Because of the way his contract is structured... a trade is possible. You can do it financially, you can come up with the compensation. I think Green Bay likes what they have in Jordan Love. If they got the right package, I think they could do a deal."

He added that potential suitors might be hesitant to go after Rodgers:

"It would be $60 million for one season somebody would pay him. That is what he's on the books for, cash next year... You are going to be trading for a quarterback, giving up a first-round pick for or more, and pay $60 million which would be by far the highest-paid quarterback."

The logistics of the deal would be complicated, but there will certainly be some teams interested in the quarterback. Plenty of teams need one, and there aren't a ton better than Rodgers, even at his age.

Which teams might go after Aaron Rodgers?

Despite hangups in compensation and Aaron Rodgers' age and contract, there will likely be plenty of teams interested. The New York Jets, who proved they're arguably just a quarterback away from being a legitimate contender, come to mind.

So do the Las Vegas Raiders. Davante Adams wanted to go there and play with Derek Carr, who is effectively out the door. He has played with Rodgers before, so it's a good pairing and it fills the Raiders' hole.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

The San Francisco 49ers are linked to Tom Brady, but Rodgers is younger. The Indianapolis Colts have rarely missed a chance to trade for a veteran quarterback recently, so why wouldn't they consider Rodgers?

Put simply, despite the issues, the Packers may be able to ship Rodgers elsewhere this offseason.

Poll : 0 votes