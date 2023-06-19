NFL Rumors: Insider delivers update on Chris Jones’ looming contract extension with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive superstar Chris Jones is in the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal he signed back in 2020 and he wants to be paid again.

Jones has been a staple of the Chiefs defensive set up and for some, is the defense's best and most important player. Hence why a contract extension is vital for the 28-year-old to get his future sorted.

With training camp around the corner, it presents the perfect time for player and franchise to sit down and thrash out a deal. Exactly what Jones wants at this time is unknown, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has an indication that the Chiefs will eventually be getting a deal signed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a piece by Breer, he stated that given Jones monster cap hit for the 2023 season (currently a $28.2 million cap hit per Spotrac.com), it would be a good idea for the Chiefs to sign Chris Jones to a long-term deal.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs’ four-time Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones, whom Kansas City is open to signing to a contract extension this summer, is not at the team’s mandatory minicamp today. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Chiefs’ four-time Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones, whom Kansas City is open to signing to a contract extension this summer, is not at the team’s mandatory minicamp today. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

By extending Jones, the Chiefs would create cap room. In a move similar to the one considered by Dallas Cowboys for quarterback Dak Prescott, Chiefs will hope the money can be spread over the entirety of his contract.

Kansas City would hope to have him tied to the franchise for the foreseeable future.

What money would Chris Jones command?

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Given that Jones has been to the Pro Bowl for four consecutive seasons, and is coming off a joint career-high sack total of 15.5, along with 17 tackles for loss (second highest of his career) and 29 quarterback hits (joint career high), Jones can ask for the going rate.

With the likes of Aaron Donald (three-year, $95 million deal), Tennessee Titans' Jeffrey Simmons (four-year, $94 million deal) and Washington's Daron Payne (four-year, $90 million deal), currently being the top three highest paid defensive tackles in the NFL, we imagine Jones would want something similar as he holds out of mandatory minicamp.

He is coming off a superb season and deserves a big payday. It seems like it is coming sooner or later for the defensive superstar.

With the market ultimately dictating what Chris Jones will get in terms of money, we imagine that there might be a new highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL

Poll : 0 votes