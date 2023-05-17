NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs set to offer long contract extension to Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is nearing a contract extension, and it could be thanks to Patrick Mahomes. In the summer of 2020, despite signing one of the largest professional sports contracts ever on record, Mahomes said that he 'left some money on the table' so that players like Jones could get a big pay day as well.

The defensive tackle is looking to be one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the National Football League. As of right now, Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defensive tackle and earns about $31 million a year. Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons is the second-highest and makes about $23 million a season.

Dov Kleiman



Jones' next deal could be a 3 or 4 year extension



The 2nd highest paid DT in the league is Update: #Chiefs Pro-Bowl DT Chris Jones wants to become "at least" the 2nd highest paid player at his position.Jones' next deal could be a 3 or 4 year extension, sources tell @ByNateTaylor The 2nd highest paid DT in the league is #Titans Jeffery Simmons at $23.5M per year. Update: #Chiefs Pro-Bowl DT Chris Jones wants to become "at least" the 2nd highest paid player at his position.Jones' next deal could be a 3 or 4 year extension, sources tell @ByNateTaylor The 2nd highest paid DT in the league is #Titans Jeffery Simmons at $23.5M per year. https://t.co/Opu7aVCZqJ

According to various reports on Wednesday, Chris Jones' extension could be for three to four years. It will likely range anywhere from the $25-$30 million a season mark.

The 2023 NFL season is the last on the defensive tackle's contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off a career year and a Super Bowl win, the team will likely want to lock up the contract extension before training camp starts so that it's not a distraction in the months to come.

How long has DT Chris Jones played for the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted defensive tackle Chris Jones with the 37th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Despite being named the backup defensive tackle, he played all 16 games his rookie year. He's missed just six games in his seven seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

his base salary for 2023 season would be #1 (19.5 mill)

In 2020, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $80 million. Now, the production he has made since then will have him seeing an even bigger payday.

The 2022 NFL season was one of his best of his career thus far. He recorded 15.5 sacks for the second time in his career. In 17 starts in the 2022 NFL season, he also had 44 tackles, four passes defended, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles, which earned him All-Pro honors.It was the first All-Pro honor of his career.

He has won two Lombardi Trophies with the Kansas City Chiefs and been named to four Pro Bowls in seven seasons. Retaining the 28-year-old for an additional three to four seasons will allow the Chiefs to keep one of their defensive stars in the prime of their dynasty building.

