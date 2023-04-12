NFL Trade Rumors: Insider provides update on Kansas City Chiefs potentially extending star DT Chris Jones

Star defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl win in a season where some thought they might even miss the playoffs. Jones played extremely well throughout the season, and the Chiefs' defense, which has been criticized over the years, showed signs of improvement.

Jones was expected to sign a new contract extension with the Chiefs this offseason, but so far there has been very little chatter about it. NFL insider Albert Breer was recently asked about his views on Jones' extension, and he claimed that the deal might not get done before the draft.

Here's what Albert Breer said in his mailbag:

"I certainly wouldn’t say it’s no longer happening—I think this negotiation, like a lot of them, is probably back-burnered until after the draft." He said, "I could still see the Chiefs adding a veteran receiver over the next couple weeks, and there could be an extra need or two to be addressed coming out of the draft, and all of that can affect how you’d structure a big deal like Jones’s promises to be."

The Kansas City Chiefs have already lost Frank Clark as they released him, which is why keeping Jones will be a priority for them. Hopefully, Andy Reid and Brett Veach will be able to work with Chris Jones and agree on a deal that would be beneficial for all parties involved.

Chris Jones is very important for the Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones is the leader of the Chiefs' defense and replacing him won't be an easy task. There are already many young players on the team, and they need a veteran like Jones to help them.

Last season, Jones was in the race to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, which he lost to Nick Bosa, but the numbers that he put up were special. He had 30 solo tackles, 14 assists, 15.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 17 games last season.

Jones is 28 years old, and last season he looked like the best defensive tackle in the league. As a result, the reigning Super Bowl champions are likely to keep him around for years to come.

