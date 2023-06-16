On June 16, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs players received their Super Bowl rings. Chris Jones who didn't attend the mandatory minicamp was absent from the event as well.

However, Mahomes isn't worried about his star defensive tackle's future, as he thinks the situation will get sorted soon. Jones will be an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season, and both the player and the franchise have been actively involved in negotiations around a new deal.

Here's what Patrick Mahomes said about the situation as per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s part of the business,” Mahomes said, "Chris knows that we love him here. He’s been a part of this team for a long time. He’s one of the main reasons that we’ve had the success that we’ve had; he’s been that leader on the defense. He’s made a lot of big plays in what seem like the biggest moments. And you want those guys on your team.

“That’s just part of it — and that’s what makes this team so great: whenever guys like that have to go handle their business, we let them handle it. When they jump back in the building, we get back right where we left off.”

In 2020, Chris Jones signed a four-year $80 million deal with the Super Bowl champs, and he is coming off arguably the best season of his career. He is still 28 years old, and the player believes he should be among the highest paid at his position.

The Chiefs have already lost Frank Clark in free agency to the Denver Broncos, due to which general manager Brett Veach will hope to secure a deal with Jones soon.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs favored to repeat as Super Bowl champs

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Many people wrote off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs before last season began, but they proved everyone wrong. Mahomes led the team to its second Super Bowl in four years while also winning his second MVP award.

The Chiefs are favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and given their roster, they could very well win another one. If they are able to offer Chris Jones a contract extension soon, they will have cap space to make further additions to bolster their team.

As of now, the Chiefs are +600 to win the Super Bowl, and the team after them with the best odds are the Philadelphia Eagles who are +800.

Poll : 0 votes