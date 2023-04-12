NFL Rumors: Insider provides massive update on Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford’s health after dismal season

Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford had a phenomenal run in the 2021/2022 NFL season in which the Los Angeles Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. However, their title defense was anything but phenomenal.

Due to injuries to key players like Kupp, Stafford, and Aaron Donald as well, the Rams missed out on the playoffs, and there were serious doubts about whether head coach Sean McVay would be back or not.

McVay is back with the Rams and is locked in for next season, while Peter Schrager has also provided a positive about the health of Kupp and Stafford. Here's what Peter Schrager said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"He and Stafford are playing tennis often, like these guys are. The word is that Stafford and Kupp are both healthy right now. They didn't participate in any offseason stuff last year. You know, based on what I'm hearing, they're going to be participating in offseason stuff and there's kind of this, you know remember us feel to all of those guys that remain."

"It's Aaron Donald and it's Kupp and it's Stafford and it's Seanwhere it's hey you know, don't forget about us. We still have some stuff left to prove also. So he's coming back and he's double down and I think he's in a good place."

"I don't know, look, he was in a good place last year at this time after they won the Super Bowl and then it quickly went dark once they had all the injuries and they had to dig out of that hole."

The Los Angeles Rams are without a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is why both Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford will be required to be at their best if they want to achieve anything next season.

The Rams also recently traded away Jalen Ramsey and that could turn out to be quite pivotal. However, if Aaron Donald, Kupp, and Stafford manage to stay healthy, this team could still cause many teams trouble.

Cooper Kupp and Rams will look to bounce back next season

Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers

In 2021, Cooper Kupp cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Last season before getting hurt, he was on pace to have another great season, but injuries stole that opportunity.

Now that he is back healthy, Kupp will hope to lead the Rams and make them contenders once again. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and scored seven touchdowns in nine games last season.

While many are sleeping the 2022 Super Bowl champs, this team still has many pieces that Sean McVay can work around with and do wonders.

