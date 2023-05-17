The Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in March at the beginning of the 2023 NFL offseason. He is seeking a new team for the first time in his entire career after being selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was likely cut from the roster as a salary cap casualty, as the move created an additional $10.5 million in cap space.

Elliott has been one of the best running backs in the entire NFL for the duration of his career. This would theoretically generate a relatively large market of interested teams for the veteran running back. This hasn't been the case so far as he remains a free agent with no real landing spots appearing imminent at this time.

NFL analyst Kimberley A. Martin recently appeared on an episode of NFL Live to explain why teams have been hesitant to sign Ezekiel Elliott:

"I've made calls all morning. Two things are clear. Zeke wants to win and he wants to be patient. He knows this is a big decision. However, talking to GMs this morning as well, the market that Zeke wants just may not be there. They think he can be productive, but that he's lost a step."

Martin seems to believe that NFL general managers don't think "Zeke" is worth what he's asking for at this point in his career. He's likely being viewed as more of a complimentary piece to a backfield rather than the featured running back he's been with the Cowboys. While his numbers show he's still a productive running back, they also indicate that his regression is already in progress.

Ezekiel Elliott set new a career-low during the 2022 NFL season with 876 rushing yards. What's more alarming is that he also had a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry. He doesn't appear to be the explosive playmaker he once was during the peak of his career, which is presumably why the Cowboys decided to shed his salary.

Who will replace Ezekiel Elliott for the Cowboys?

Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard is expected to be heavily featured in the Dallas Cowboys' offensive game plan for the 2023 NFL season. While Ezekiel Elliott served as more of a workhorse last year, it was Pollard's explosiveness that earned him the opportunity to take over the lead role this season.

The Cowboys also signed Ronald Jones during the free agency period, while selecting Deuce Vaughn in the 2023 NFL Draft. They will compete with Malik Davis for a complimentary role behind Pollard.

