NFL Rumors: Joe Milton "fancied himself" as a starting QB before Cowboys trade

The New England Patriots traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys last week. Milton was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft just last season and made just one start, in Week 18.

With Drake Maye as the obvious future starter, the quarterback's chances for a starting opportunity were limited, something he reportedly knew.

According to an article from Karen Guregian of MassLive.com, Joe Milton prepared and thought of himself as a starting quarterback. Although he knew a future opportunity was unlikely with the New England Patriots.

"Based on intel gathered from sources during the week, Milton fancied himself a starter. He didn’t see himself being given a legitimate chance to compete with Drake Maye," Karen Guregian of Mass Live reported.

On April 3, 2025, Milton and a seventh-round draft pick were traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel hinted that Joe Milton could be on the move

While it was slightly surprising that the New England Patriots traded Joe Milton, it may have been hinted at just last week. Newly hired Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was at the annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, last week. He mentioned the position Joe Milton was in as a backup quarterback.

Now, three days after the trade, Mike Vrabel's comments can be seen as foreshadowing for what was coming.

“Yeah, I think Joe’s did everything that they asked him to do last year. Sounds like in conversations that he worked extremely hard, and that’s tough when you’re a quarterback. Everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be the starter, everybody and that’s great to have that attitude.

"And then where that leads to, we’ll see as the draft approaches, or where Joe is on April 7 to start our offseason program,” Mike Vrabel told reporters during the league meetings in Palm Beach.

The New England Patriots' offseason program will kick off on Monday, April 7, 2025, and it's when the team building of the current roster truly begins. Vrabel and the Patriots felt they needed to move on from Milton before that team started building with the new coaching staff.

