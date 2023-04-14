NFL Rumors: Lions HC Dan Campbell provides massive update on franchise’s draft plans amid Jared Goff’s resurgence 

As the Detroit Lions look to continue their surprise resurgence, they will reportedly entertain all opportunities - including at quarterback.

Head coach Dan Campbell is still confident in the abilities of quarterback Jared Goff, but he will not hesitate about drafting another as insurance. Speaking to Rich Eisen, he said:

"I've said it before, I'll say it again, I love Goff, we love Goff and he is our quarterback. Nothing's going to change that. But we're always looking to upgrade the roster at any position and so if the right guy presents himself, if the right guy presents himself at one of our picks and we feel like it's the right thing to do, we'll do it. So we're keeping all our options open."

The Lions have seven picks in 2023, including the 6th overall pick, and it will be interesting to see how they use them. Right now, the current team looks very promising, with Goff being protected by Pro Bowl linemen Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow, which allows him to make connections with Pro Bowl wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

How did the Lions fare in 2022?

The Detroit Lions had a massive improvement miidway through 2022

The Detroit Lions were one of the surprise stories of the 2022 season. After starting 1-6, they went on two three-win streaks to keep themselves in the playoff race.

They remained in contention until the very final week when they were finally eliminated via head-to-head after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams. However, they did play spoilers against the Green Bay Packers, denying Aaron Rodgers a playoff appearance in what could very well have been his last season at Lambeau Field.

Goff was instrumental in this turnaround, throwing for at least 4,000 yards for the third time in his career and amassing 10 more TDs than he did in 2021. He also cut down on sacks, suffering only 23, 12 fewer than in the previous year. Now, with his trade from Los Angeles seemingly validated, how he and the Lions keep this up should be a very important story of the 2023 season.

