NFL Rumors: Mel Kiper reveals the quarterback Panthers will draft with first overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers have a big decision coming at the end of the month in the NFL draft.

After struggling through 2022, the team has elected to swing for the fences in the draft. One blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears later, and the team has the entire incoming rookie class to choose from.

Of course, most assume they will take a quarterback, narrowing down a thousand options to just a few.

Speaking on "Get Up," NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper narrowed the pool down to just one, expecting the team to take Bryce Young. Here's how he put it:

"Just the decision-making, the fact that this past year he didn't have that elite supporting cast, that he put up the numbers he dealt with the injury played through, he missed one game and I think people just look at him as a guy who has the ‘It factor.'"

"He's a winner, he's got that sparkle and a guy that Carolina can move forward with the infrastructure there in place, with the O-line supporting cast, all those coaches, it'll be around surrounding the quarterback. I think Bryce Young would be the guy at this stage."

Which quarterback will the Carolina Panthers select in the 2023 NFL draft?

Bryce Young enters two week countdown to 2023 NFL draft

Bryce Young at 2023 NFL Combine

Thousands of children dream of joining the NFL. For Bryce Young, that dream will become a reality on April 27, barring any incredible setbacks.

With many, including Kiper, seeing Young as the best QB in this year's class, he will certainly hear his name called early in the first round.

How Young will get on in the NFL is pure speculation at this stage. His career could last 20 years or 20 games. There are so many factors that dictate a player's success, and many of them will be beyond Young's ability to control.

However, most believe that from what he has shown in college, Bryce Young will be a tremendous success. He could potentially become the face of the Carolina Panthers, and change the dynamic of the NFC South for years to come.

