NFL Rumors: Rams working toward building "long-term partnership” with Kyren Williams

Kyren Williams has spent the past two seasons as the Los Angeles Rams' starting running back. He has quickly emerged as one of the most productive players in the entire NFL, recording 3,046 scrimmage yards and 31 total touchdowns during that time.

The breakout star is currently entering the final year of his contract ahead of the 2025 season. Rams general manager Les Snead recently commented on the situation, according to Sarah Barshop, who covers the team for NFL Nation on ESPN.

Snead said:

"We would definitely like to engineer a long-term partnership."

Barshop also reported that head coach Sean McVay said that the Rams are scheduled to meet with Williams' agent Drew Rosenhaus, so a contract extension could potentially be coming soon.

Most players prefer getting a new deal before playing out the final year of their contract, so getting one during the offseason would likely be ideal for the running back.

The Rams already made a significant change to their offensive roster by replacing Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams this year. They also moved on from DeMarcus Robinson, so their wide receiver room will look much different behind Puka Nacua this season. With the franchise reportedly planning to extend Kyren Williams, their running backs appear to be unchanged.

What Kyren Williams contract extension would mean for Rams RBs

Kyren Williams

The Los Angeles Rams selected one of the top running back prospects, Blake Corum, in the NFL Draft last year. Many around the league believed that this could signal their intentions of moving on from Kyren Williams when his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

This is apparently not the case after both Sean McVay and Les Snead spoke about their intentions of signing him to a contract extension. If they are able to agree on a deal, the Rams' running backs this year will look almost exactly the same as they did last season.

Williams would be expected to continue serving as their starter, with Corum being his primary back-up, and Ronnie Rivers adding depth. Corum was lightly used last season due to Williams' dominance, but it's surely possible they will increase his workload to keep their star fresh.

Without an extension beyond this season, the Rams would likely need to bring in replacements for Kyren Williams to at least tandem with Blake Corum. Getting a deal done would eliminate the need to do so and solidify the position with one of the most talented running backs in the game.

