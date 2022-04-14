NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson and wife Ciara set $36 million price for Seattle mansion

Russell Wilson, the new starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and his wife Ciara have reportedly set a price of $36 million for their home in Bellevue, Washington.

A recent listing of the house describes it as occupying 11,000 acres of land with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The listing also mentions that the lush mansion has a three-story elevator, a dance studio, and a movie theater.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that the mansion was being sold for $36 million, a far cry from the $6.7 million the quarterback paid for it in 2015.

NFL Rumors: Will Russell Wilson get the Denver Broncos back into the playoffs?

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

Since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016, the quarterback position for the Denver Broncos has been in flux.

There have been players such as Paxton Lynch, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, and Drew Lock that were each given the opportunity to be the starting quarterback. Each of them failed.

The trade for the former Seahawks quarterback finally brought a star-studded player into the position. Wilson already has a Super Bowl victory and participated in another. Ironically, his only Super Bowl win came against Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos in 2014.

Wilson brings cache to the position needed to get the Broncos over the hump in a treacherous AFC West division.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Los Angeles Chargers have Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert at the quarterback position, respectively.

The Broncos needed to acquire Russell Wilson if they wished to compete for the division title.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has weapons on the offensive side of the ball to help. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler give the former University of Wisconsin standout options at the receiver position.

Running back Javonte Williams will be heading into his second year with the team and will provide a force at the position not seen in quite some time.

The Broncos are now confident that they can compete and make teams chase them in terms of points as they look to outscore opponents.

Russell Wilson led the NFL in touchdowns in 2017 and led in passer ratings in 2015. Last season, he suffered a severe finger dislocation, which derailed some of his production.

But if there were any doubts about the health of the finger, one can look at his results in the Precision Passing competition in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown back in February.

NFL @NFL



: Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN Russell Wilson puts up 29 POINTS. A precision passing record! @DangeRussWilson 🎯📺: #ProBowlSkills Showdown on ESPN https://t.co/VmidDvJk8l

Next year's AFC West battle for supremacy promises to be electric.

Edited by Piyush Bisht