NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold could get $60,000,000+ in free agency

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold could hit the open market next week and become a free agent.

Darnold spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings after he signed a one-year deal worth $10 million last offseason. He started for the Vikings, leading them to a 14-3 regular season record while holding the fifth seed in the NFC.

Darnold set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns and had the best quarterback rating of any season in his career. Because of his big 2024-25 season, Darnold is expected to break the bank if he hits the market next week.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini said on her podcast, "Scoop City," that she has heard Darnold could get $60-$62 million annually on his new contract.

"I've been asking people outside Minnesota to give me an idea of what a Sam darnold deal looks like. And I've been getting a lot of two for 62, for 60 with some upside. And I think that's I think that's fair. I think that's smart. I think that's good," Russini said.

Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, signing him to a four-year $240 million extension, paying him $60 million per season, becoming the highest-paid QB in NFL history.

If what Russini said is true, Darnold could become the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to land a deal with Sam Darnold before the start of free agency

Sam Darnold during Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in an interesting and tough position. They used their first-round draft pick last year to select JJ McCarthy, and after a season-ending knee injury in preseason a year ago, they turned to Sam Darnold, who had an unexpectedly good season.

Some thought the Vikings would potentially place the franchise tag on Darnold this offseason, but they chose not to, stating he's earned the right to hit free agency.

Before he hits the open market on Wednesday, the Vikings are reportedly trying to build a team around him and want him back.

If that case is true, the young McCarthy would likely spend another season behind Darnold if a long-term deal is reached.

Being so close to free agency, everything will soon be settled regarding Darnold and who the Vikings will move forward with at quarterback in about a week or so.

Do you think Sam Darnold will sign elsewhere in free agency, or will he re-sign with the Vikings?

