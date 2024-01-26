NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley gets recruited to Cowboys by Josh Allen’s former teammate ahead of free agency

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is set to be a free agent this offseason. That is, of course, if the Giants decide not to place the franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowler.

Last offseason, while looking to secure a long-term deal, Barkley was placed on the franchise tag by the Giants. The team elected to give quarterback Daniel Jones a long-term deal before extending Barkley.

As he enters free agency this offseason, Barkley hopes to land a multi-year deal, and several teams will be interested in him.

Former Giants wide receiver Cole Beasley gave Barkley a comical suggestion of where he should sign this offseason. He thinks Barkley should sign with the Dallas Cowboys so that way he can play his former team twice a year.

"@saquon I need you to go to Dallas," Beasley posted on X. "Getting to run it up on your old team who disrespected you is rejuvenating. lol."

Beasley, who played alongside quarterback Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills, responded by saying it was fun while it lasted when he and Barkley played together at the Giants.

Barkley is coming off of another solid season where he rushed for 962 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 14 games. While he may be slowly declining in productivity, he's shown he's still a productive back this late into his career.

Including Saquon Barkley, who are the top free agent RBs this offseason?

Saquon Barkley during Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Including Saquon Barkley, there are many quality running backs on the market this offseason.

The best names include Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and A.J. Dillion.

Teams can negotiate with their pending free agents until March 5 to place the franchise tag on a player. Last year, Pollard, Barkley and Jacobs were all franchise-tagged.

Before free agency begins, a few running backs listed above should be tagged or have a next contract extension.

Do you think Saquon Barkley will remain with the New York Giants?

