NFL Rumors: Steelers make decision on Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields amid reported internal divide over Kenny Pickett 

Mason Rudolph took over the starting job for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, in the absence of Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky's poor QB play.

Rudolph led the Steelers to the post-season. He finished the season with 948 overall yards, including the playoffs, five touchdowns and one interception. Rudolph went 3-1 as a starter during that final stretch of games.

As the Steelers enter the offseason, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that there has been internal division among the Steelers favoring Rudolph to be the starter heading into the 2024 NFL season.

"There appears to be some internal division that maybe Mason Rudolph should be the starter after the way he finished the 2023 season, winning the final three regular season games to gain entry to the playoffs."

There have also been reports and rumors linking Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson to the franchise. In the same report, Gerry Dulac dismissed the notion that the Steelers are interested in these quarterbacks.

"The Steelers are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter. That would include Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins, and probably even Russell Wilson, who has a connection with the Steelers. They are committed to giving Pickett a third season to see if he is the guy to do more than just win a playoff game — something they haven’t done in a franchise-record seven years."

Mason Rudolph's late-season emergence fuels Steelers' conundrum around Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in 2022 to take over reins from Ben Roethlisberger. He showed promise as a rookie, finishing the 2022 season with 2404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, with 7-5 record as a starter.

In the 2023 season, Pickett struggled to get going. His season got cut short due to ankle injury.

While Mason Rudolph's late-season emergence gave hope, the problem for the Steelers is that Rudolph is an unrestricted free agent this off-season. He may or may not return in 2024 depending on the offers he receives in free agency.

This leaves the franchise with only one quarterback - Kenny Pickett. The priority for the Steelers in the offseason will be to add another quarterback, who can serve as the second option behind Pickett.

Whether it is to sign Russell Wilson, who is reportedly the favorite to land in Pittsburgh, or bring back Mason Rudolph or explore other options in free agency, the Steelers have their task cut out.