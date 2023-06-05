DeAndre Hopkins is likely a top priority for many teams during the 2023 NFL offseason. The superstar wide receiver was shockingly released by the Arizona Cardinals, making him an unrestricted free agent. He's now able to sign with any team that offers him a new contract.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one potential destination that has been connected to many rumors surrounding the possibility of signing DeAndre Hopkins. The Chiefs' rumored interest in acquiring him may have been recently confirmed by Travis Kelce. The superstar tight end has recently been publicly recruiting Hopkins to join him in Kansas City.

Here's what Kelce had to say about the subject during his appearance on an episode of the "Run It Back" show:

“He's the biggest free agent right now and one of the best players in the National Football League every time he puts a helmet on. So, I'm here to say that I would love to see him in the Chiefs uniform.

"Obviously, he's got to do what's best for him and his family moving forward and he had like five other quarterbacks on that list outside of Patrick Mahomes, so I'm sure he's got a bunch of people knocking at his door and giving him a ring.”

If DeAndre Hopkins is seeking a Super Bowl ring with his next NFL team, the Chiefs are likely his best chance to get one. Patrick Mahomes is the only current quarterback to win multiple rings as a starter during his career. He's also one of only two quarterbacks, along with Aaron Rodgers, to win multiple NFL MVP awards.

Hopkins is likely well aware of Mahomes' greatness after mentioning him as one of the quarterbacks he would like to play with. He recently made a list of possible quarterbacks he would be interested in playing with.

Who else is on DeAndre Hopkins' list of QBs he wants to play with?

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins recently appeared on the "I Am Athlete" podcast to discuss his free agency during the 2023 NFL offseason. Among the topics he discussed is which quarterbacks he would be interested in playing with. His list included Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert.

While he wasn't mentioned on the initial list, Hopkins added at a later time that he's also open to the idea of joining Deshaun Watson. The two of them previously teamed on the Houston Texans, where Hopkins put together the best seasons of his career.

