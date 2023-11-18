NFL Rumors: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins linked with a move to NFC South franchise

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8's win over the Green Bay Packers. He was having a good season before getting hurt, helping the Vikings recover from a 0-3 start.

He will be a free agent after this season and there has been uncertainty around his future. Cousins is expected to draw interest from several teams in free agency, making it difficult for the Vikings to keep him for another season. Furthermore, one NFC South team has emerged as a likely landing spot for the Vikings star.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote in one of his articles that while asking about Cousins' future with NFL teams, the name of the Atlanta Falcons has been brought up. He also mentioned that the Falcons' roster is a perfect fit for the 35-year-old quarterback who is still an elite quarterback.

The Falcons would have been a very good team this season if they had a good quarterback. Unfortunately, the combination of poor quarterback play along with questionable play calling has resulted in them being 4-6 ahead of Week 11.

In eight games that he has played this season, Kirk Cousins has thrown for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a passer rating of 103.8. In comparison, Falcons' Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,740 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions with a passer rating of 84.1 in 10 games.

Ridder's inexperience has held back the Falcons from being a better football team, and Taylor Heinecke is unlikely to take them to the playoffs either. As a result, unless they can draft a top quarterback next year, the Falcons will certainly aggressively pursue Cousins.

A return to Minnesota is possible for Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders

Ever since his arrival in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins has been a phenomenal player. He has often gone under the radar but for his team, he has always been the right guy.

Although keeping Cousins could prove to be tough for the Vikings next year, the franchise is expected to try their best. The veteran quarterback might also turn down some high-paying jobs if he wants to stay in Minnesota, which is like a second home to him.

If they draft and sign the right players, the Vikings could be a Super Bowl contender next season. As a result, Cousins may choose to continue playing for the team and work with talented players like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.