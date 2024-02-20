NFL Rumors: Vikings take stance in Kirk Cousins' contract negotiations as QB prepares to test free agency waters

Kirk Cousins has spent his last six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, leading them to an NFC North title and two postseasons; before an Achilles injury abruptly ended his 2023-24 campaign.

But as the new league year looms and free agency beckons, the four-time Pro Bowler has received an ominous yet clear message - no Deshaun Watson-esque fully guaranteed contract for him.

That is according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who wrote that Cousins would ideally be allowed to shop himself around to other teams, thanks to a quirk in his contract that disallows the Vikings from franchise-tagging him, just as the then-Washington Redskins did in 2016 and 2017:

"Because of some creative timing in his contract (his current deal voids after the deadline to tag a player is passed), Cousins can’t be franchised by the Vikings, so all he has to do to become available to the other 31 teams is, well, do nothing contractually until mid-March," wrote Breer.

As for why, it all comes down to the reluctance of management:

"The current Minnesota brass, now going into its third season, really likes Cousins, but it’s also been made clear that they’re not going to go contractually where the previous regime did twice," he added.

What will Kirk Cousins' next contract look like?

Moving forward, if Kirk Cousins indeed leaves Minneapolis, he has some interesting options for where he will play next and how much he will earn there.

Albert Breer mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons as possible destinations. Both teams have new offensive coordinators who have strong ties to his former coaches in Washington and Minnesota. There may also be interest from the Denver Broncos, who are expected to release Russell Wilson during the offseason.

As for how much money the veteran will command, Breer says it will be something in the middle range:

"Derek Carr and (Jimmy) Garoppolo did pretty well on the B-level market last year, as did Geno Smith, so something like $30 million would seem to be attainable. Is $40 million or $45 million per in reach? That’s a good question, as is how far the Vikings would be willing to go to keep Cousins."

There appears to be some good news for Vikings fans regarding the last phrase, however. Top team officials reportedly met Kirk Cousins' entourage last week, so there is hope for an extension, even if short-term.