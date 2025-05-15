  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tennessee Titans
  • NFL scheduler Mike North makes feelings known on Cam Ward's Titans getting zero primetime games in 2025

NFL scheduler Mike North makes feelings known on Cam Ward's Titans getting zero primetime games in 2025

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 15, 2025 17:45 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

NFL scheduler Mike North discussed the decision to exclude the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 pick Cam Ward from primetime slots in the 2025 schedule.

Ad

North is the vice president of broadcast planning and oversees the NFL's schedule creation process. He works with commissioner Roger Goodell to finalize game times and dates for all 32 teams.

North shared his perspective on the Ross Tucker Podcast on Thursday.

"It wasn't intentional," North said. "I mean, you know how this works. We've probably got a dozen schedules in front of the commissioner last week. Some of those had the Titans on Monday Night Football. Some of them had the Titans in the TBD pool for Saturday for the NFL Network. It wasn't a conscious effort going in. Maximum zero Titans primes. It was more about a mixture of all the rest of what has to go into the soup."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Titans stand as a clear outlier in NFL scheduling practices. According to USA Today, Cam Newton in 2011 was the only other quarterback selected first in the past 14 years who didn't receive at least one primetime game.

Between Newton and Cam Ward, nine quarterbacks were taken No. 1, and all appeared in national spotlight games. This includes Baker Mayfield, who began his rookie season as a backup.

Cam Ward needs to play his way into prime time

NFL: Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Mike North emphasized that past performance dictates scheduling decisions more than draft status. This philosophy explains why established stars received significantly more featured slots than unproven rookies, regardless of draft position or college hype.

Ad

The NFL's reliance on proven performers becomes clear when examining the distribution of primetime games. USA Today reports five quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, will appear in a combined 27 primetime contests this season.

This schedule leaves the Titans with 11 games slotted for noon CT Sunday kickoffs, which ESPN describes as:

"Minimal prime-time games, but worse -- as the Titans don't have any games under the lights."
Ad

This represents a further downgrade from last season, when the team received one primetime matchup, and in 2023, when they had two.

The decision comes despite Cam Ward's electric college career and the buzz surrounding him as the draft's top selection. Instead, Ward faces a challenging schedule that opens at Denver against Bo Nix and a tough Broncos defense. This is followed by a home opener against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

While the Titans have the fourth-easiest schedule based on 2024 opponent winning percentage (.450), they still face formidable tests throughout the season.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications