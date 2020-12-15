NFL Scores, Week 14

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season helped shape the NFL Playoff picture.
In Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season shook up the NFL Playoff standings in a major way. It all started on Thursday Night Football with the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. One thing that is for certain is that the 2020 NFL Playoff race is going to come down to very last week. This is good for football fans and the NFL.
Lets take a look at how Week 14 NFL games shaped out the 2020 NFL Playoff picture.
NFL Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams
Final: Los Angeles Rams 24, New England Patriots 3
Top Performers:
- Jared Goff, LAR: 16-25, 137 yards, 1 TD
- Cam Akers, LAR: 29 carries, 171 yards
- N'Keal Harry, NE: 3 receptions, 49 yards
NFL Week 14, Sunday Scores
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Final: Chicago Bears 36, Houston Texans 7
Top Performers:
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI: 24-33, 267 yards, 3 TD
- David Montgomery, CHI: 11 carries, 113 yards, 1 TD
- Allen Robinson II, CHI: 9 receptions, 123 yards, 1 TD
Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals
Final: Dallas Cowboys 30, Cincinnati Bengals 7
Top Performers:
- Brandon Allen, CIN: 27-36, 217 yards, 1 TD
- Trayveon Williams, CIN: 12 carries, 49 yards
- A.J. Green, CIN: 6 receptions, 62 yards, 1 TD
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins
Final: Kansas City Chiefs 33, Miami Dolphins 27
Top Performers:
- Patrick Mahomes, KC: 24-34, 393 yards, 2 TD
- DeAndre Washington, MIA: 13 carries, 35 yards
- Travis Kelce, KC: 8 receptions, 136 yards, 1 TD
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants
Final: Arizona Cardinals 26, New York Giants 7
Top Performers:
- Kyler Murray, ARI: 24-35, 244 yards, 1 TD
- Kenyan Drake, ARI: 23 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI: 9 receptions, 136 yards
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Minnesota Vikings 14
Top Performers:
- Kirk Cousins, MIN: 24-37, 225 yards, 1 TD
- Dalvin Cook, MIN: 22 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD
- Irv Smith Jr, MIN: 4 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Final: Denver Broncos 32, Carolina Panthers 27
Top Performers:
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR: 30-40, 283 yards
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN: 13 carries, 68 yards
- KJ Hamler, DEN: 2 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Final: Tennessee Titans 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
Top Performers:
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN: 19-24, 212 yards, 2 TD
- Derrick Henry, TEN: 26 carries, 215 yards, 2 TD
- A.J. Brown, TEN: 7 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Final: Indianapolis Colts 44, Las Vegas Raiders 27
Top Performers:
- Derek Carr, LV: 31-45, 316 yards, 2 TD
- Jonathan Taylor, IND: 20 carries, 150 yards, 2 TD
- Nelson Agholor, LV: 5 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks
Final: Seattle Seahawks 40, New York Jets 3
Top Performers:
- Russell Wilson, SEA: 21-27, 206 yards, 4 TD
- Chris Carson, SEA: 12 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD
- DK Metcalf, SEA: 6 receptions, 61 yards, 1 TD
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Final: Green Bay Packers 31, Detroit Lions 24
Top Performers:
- Aaron Rodgers, GB: 26-33, 290 yards, 3 TD
- Aaron Jones, GB: 15 carries, 69 yards
- Devante Adams, GB: 7 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Final: Philadelphia Eagles 24, New Orleans Saints 21
Top Performers:
- Taysom Hill, NO: 28-38, 291 yards, 2 TD
- Miles Sanders, PHI: 14 carries, 115 yards, 2 TD
- Michael Thomas, NO: 8 receptions, 84 yards
Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers
Final: Los Angeles Chargers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17
Top Performers:
- Justin Herbert, LAC: 36-44, 243 yards, 2 TD
- Austin Eckler, LAC: 15 carries, 79 yards
- Calvin Ridley, ATL: 8 receptions, 124 yards, 1 TD
Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers
Final: Washington Football Team 23, San Francisco 49ers 15
Top Performers:
- Nick Mullens, SF: 25-45, 260 yards, 1 TD
- J.D. McKissic, WSH: 11 carries, 68 yards
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF: 10 receptions, 119 yards
NFL Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Final: Buffalo Bills 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 15
Top Performers:
- Josh Allen, BUF: 24-43, 236 yards, 2 TD
- Zack Moss, BUF: 11 carries, 68 yards
- Stefon Diggs, BUF: 10 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD
Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Final: Baltimore Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42
Top Performers:
- Baker Mayfield, CLE: 28-47, 343 yards, 2 TD
- Lamar Jackson, BAL: 9 carries, 124 yards, 2 TD
- Mark Andrews, BAL: 5 receptions, 78 yards