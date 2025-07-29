NFL shooting: NYC Mayor Eric Adams reveals Shane Tamura was targeting NFL headquarters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed Shane Tamura was targeting the NFL headquarters in his shooting.
Tamura opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan office building, killing four and wounding one. He had a note claiming he suffered from CTE, as he committed suicide after the shooting.
After the shooting, Adams revealed that Tamura tried to get into the NFL headquarters and open fire there.
"He did have a note on him. The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports. He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury," the mayor said on "CBS Mornings."
Tamura entered 345 Park Ave., which is home to the NFL, as well as Blackstone, KPMG, and others. The shooter drove from Las Vegas to New York City to go to the NFL HQ.
However, Adams says he took the wrong elevator, but still opened fire in the building.
"From our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters. Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees," Adams said.
NYPD officer Didarul Islam was one of the victims of the NYC shooting.
NFL commissioner issues memo to employees on NYC shooting
After the shooting, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to his employees on the matter.
Goodell told his employees to work from home on Tuesday or take the day off, while there will be increased security presence at the office for the weeks to come.
"One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack. He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition," Goodell wrote in the memo, which was obtained by ESPN. "NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."
During the shooting, the NFL office was told to shelter in place at the time.
"Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family," Goodell wrote. "We will get through this together."
Of the four people who died in the NYC shooting, two have been identified, according to ABC, who are an executive at Blackstone, who was a wife and mom, and a police officer who was a dad of two with a third on the way.
