NFL Sunday Ticket student price: Details and eligibility about YouTube’s new pricing for football fans  

For quite some time, the NFL has relegated its RedZone and out-of-market games to DirecTV in the United States. However, that is changing for the 2023 season, as the league will be offering out-of-market games via YouTube TV. Prices were announced earlier this week with differing prices based on a variety of factors.

That said, college students have their own questions. With so many businesses offering student discounts in various industries across the country, many wonder if the new pricing plans offer any discounts for those enrolled in university.

Will YouTube TV announce a discount for college students?

At the time of writing, nothing has been announced. That said, there is precedent for such a discount being offered with DirectTV, so there remains a chance that one could become available in the future. According to What To Watch, the former company offered all four months for about $120 per season.

That said, unless a discount is revealed in the coming weeks and months, college students will be forced to pay the full amount to get the NFL service.

How can college students get NFL Sunday Ticket for cheaper?

While the company hasn't announced formal discounts for those living on a ramen noodle budget, there are some levers NFL fans can pull to cut the cost considerably. For starters, those living in a dorm could split the cost among friends in close proximity and get access to the service for a fraction of the price.

*For Non-Youtube subscribers:

-$449/season ($349 early-bird)

-$489 ($389 early) with RedZone



*For YouTube TV subs:

-$349/season ($249 before June 6)

Of course, that means that someone would need to have an open-door policy in letting those who paid come over and watch the games. Additionally, getting the service effectively locks those who participated into watching in the same place every weekend.

One other solution exists if only a few games over the course of the season are out of market. Students can find a nearby sports restaurant like Buffalo Wild Wings or another place that runs the games. Those interested should call ahead of time to confirm they have the game they want. Staff will usually change the channel on a nearby television if asked.

This way might be more expensive in the long-run than getting the service, but there is no commitment and those who take this route would get to see the games and get food out for the same price as getting the service at home.

How much is NFL Sunday Ticket?

According to Ari Meirov on Twitter, the service could be had for $289 per season if one buys the RedZone package before June 6th and already has YouTube TV.

YouTube TV subscribers:

• $349/season ($249 if you purchase before June 6)

• $389 ($289 early) if you bundle with RedZone



Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

• $449/season ($349 early)

Otherwise, if one doesn't and they wait until after June 6th, it will cost up to $489 for the RedZone package.

