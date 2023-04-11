Create

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket: What is the pricing scheme for newest feature for fans?

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Apr 11, 2023 15:03 GMT
Pricing scheme for YouTube TV NFL Sunday Tickets revealed

For the longest time, NFL Sunday Ticket was relegated to DirecTV. However, the NFL has switched to electronic conglomerate Google via YouTube TV. If DirecTV customers want RedZone and out-of-market games, they will need to sign up with YouTube.

However, one does not need a full cable subscription to get access to the service. According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, one can access the service in 2023 via a variety of prices depending on certain factors. Here's the breakdown of the pricing scheme:

For pre-existing YouTube TV subscribers, it will cost $249 per season if purchased before June 6. If purchased afterwards, it will cost $349 per season. But that is for the extra out-of-market games. If you want to get RedZone, here's the pricing breakdown for that. Taxes and fees may apply.

For RedZone and the out-of-market games, it costs $289 per season if bought before June 6. If bought after June 6, it will be $389 per season. In other words, simply tack on an extra $40 per season for RedZone.

How much is NFL Sunday Ticket if you don't have YouTube TV?

For non-YouTube TV subscribers, the prices are a bit steeper, but will still be cheaper overall than getting a subscription to YouTube TV just to get a cheaper RedZone package.

For those without the service, it will cost $349 per season for just the out-of-market games. It will cost $449 per season if purchased after June 6. For the package with RedZone and the out-of-market games, it will be $389 before June 6 and $489 after that.

If you plan on getting the package, it would be smarter to get it earlier in the year to cut off headaches later. First, it could save up to $100 per season. Additionally, it also saves from the surprise factor and cuts out the risk of forgetting until September or August. When that time comes, one can either fret about potentially almost $500 or simply sit back and enjoy the NFL's return.

