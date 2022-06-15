NFL superstar's wife reacts to star turning up for mini camp without contract extension

NFL superstar Jorden Poyer has turned up to the Buffalo Bills' mini camp without a contract extension. The safety, who is one of the best in the league, was reportedly set to skip the camp with the Bills as contract talks remain at a standstill.

However, despite that, Poyer was present for the Bills' mini camp and his wife Rachel Bush took to Twitter to react to her husband's return. Bush said:

"My husband is the hardest working man I know. ❤️ So dedicated and driven."

Poyer was not present for the Bills OTA's, which was expected, but the star safety made his presence felt at mini camp. The 31-year-old is in the final year his deal and is coming off a superb 2021-22 NFL season that saw him earn All-Pro honors.

However, the Buffalo Bills were dumped out of the playoffs by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the best contests in recent times.

Poyer is slated to make $10.8 million for the upcoming season, which makes him the sixth-highest paid safety in the NFL. But as far as annual salary goes, he is 12th, and after his stellar season last year, he wants an increase.

The current market will dictate what Poyer is paid. Minnesota Vikings star Harrison Smith will be making a cool $16 million this upcoming season, so it is thought that Poyer will want to be around that mark with his new deal.

The safety is coming off a career-high five interceptions last season and was a major contributor for his team throughout the campaign.

Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Picked by many to win this year's Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills are one of the teams to beat. They have an offense that can put up points at will with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, O.J. Howard, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox.

They also boast a stout defense, making them even harder to beat. The Bills notably added star Von Miller to their ranks to compliment Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White, Shaq Lawson and Matt Milano.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball players with 100+ pass TDs & 30+ rush TDs in their first four seasons:



Josh Allen



end of list players with 100+ pass TDs & 30+ rush TDs in their first four seasons:Josh Allenend of list https://t.co/ftdaRxU9mh

The Buffalo Bills are built to win now. Allen is expected to get even better with an offense that can hum and the team also boasts a superb defense. This means Buffalo has all the ingredients to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the upcoming season.

