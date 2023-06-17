In a comical thought, a TikToker wants NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell arrested for this handshake with Jalen Carter.

He said:

"Roger Goodell! What the f*ck!? Hey man, NFL, I want Roger Goodell under investigation right now. It's illegal activities! Gang activities!"

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Carter with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle from Georgia was a National Champion, a Unanimous All-American, and First Team All-SEC member last year.

He finished his Bulldogs stint with 83 tackles, six sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. Carter also had a one-yard touchdown reception during his rookie year in Georgia.

Jalen Carter’s recent legal issues overshadowed his on-field talent. Aside from previous over-speeding violations, he was present when University of Georgia staff member Chandler LeCroy and former Bulldogs player Devin Willock passed away.

The fateful incident occurred when LeCroy and Carter were street racing, with both cars reaching over 100 miles per hour. With an arrest warrant for street racing and reckless driving charges, Carter turned himself in on March 1. The authorities released him on a $4,000 bond.

He pleaded no contest to the charges, sentencing him to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, and 80 hours of community service. Carter isn’t out of the woods yet because Dave Willock Sr., Devin’s father, filed a $40 million lawsuit against him.

In a TikTok video by Yahoo! Sports, Carter addressed his handshake with Roger Goodell.

"Yeah, I talked to him before, and I'm trying to do a little handshake with you. I don't want to jump on you. Now, I'm gonna do a little handshake, you know. He agreed, and we did it, and it was a fun moment."

How long will Roger Goodell remain as NFL Commissioner?

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shared during the league meetings last May that Roger Goodell will remain NFL Commissioner until the 2027 season. While the terms of his new contract are not yet public knowledge, Irsay said that extending his contract is a matter of formality.

However, there’s a clue that it would be Goodell’s last tenure as the league’s top executive. When his next contract is finished, he will be 68 years old, and he might venture into other endeavors.

The latest extension will be Goodell’s fifth. After taking over from Paul Tagliabue in 2006, team owners voted to renew his contract in 2009, 2012, and 2017. His current deal is reportedly worth $200 million for five years.

Goodell has had his share of controversies throughout the years. He had to navigate the league through domestic violence cases, problematic player conduct, Spygate, Deflategate, referee lockout, COVID-19, and brain damage discussions.

But under his leadership, the NFL became a bigger sporting brand, thanks to the International Series and the International Home Marketing Areas.

Goodell also oversaw the sale of six franchises, including the Washington Commanders, and the finalization of lucrative media rights deals.

