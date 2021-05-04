NFL: Tom Brady increases jersey sales after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is widely considered the "GOAT" in the NFL by fans, holding several records, both in the regular and postseason.

After leaving the New England Patriots and signing with the Bucs, only to prove to the league that age does not matter, Brady ultimately helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, setting more records.

It now appears Brady is breaking records off the field as well. After joining the Bucs in 2020, sales of the team's fan gear rose 1200% according to Fanatics executive Michael Rubin.

The Brady Effect! @TomBrady helped the Bucs go from #28 in NFL team sales in 2019 to #1 last year, a 1200% YOY increase – the biggest single-year increase for any NFL team in @fanatics history! — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 3, 2021

NFL: Bucs were 28th in sales in 2019

It's no surprise that the Buccaneers were close to last in terms of fan gear sales, as the franchise has not had much success in the NFL for several years. Prior to the team making it to the 2020 NFL Playoffs, they had only made it to the postseason back in 2007 under then-head coach Jon Gruden.

Fast forward to 2015 and the organization drafted Jameis Winston, in the hopes that he would become the face of the team and the franchise's leading QB. That move, unfortunately, failed although Winston earned himself a Pro Bowl spot in his rookie year and was named to the All-Rookie team in 2015.

It shouldn't be a surprise that sales spiked dramatically when Tom Brady joined the organization. While he certainly has his fair share of haters, Brady also has many fans worldwide. Brady led in individual jersey sales last year, beating the likes of star NFL QB's Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and others.

With his move to Tampa Bay, is it possible that several Patriots fans followed him and chose to support him on the next step of his journey. Fans native to the Tampa Bay area were probably tired of their team continuously failing in the competitive environment of the NFL since 2007. They would have been thrilled when they realized that Brady could change all of that.

NFL | Tampa Bay #Buccaneers superstar QB, Tom Brady, had the NFL's best-selling #jersey on #Fanatics for the 2020-21 season; a new record for the most #NFL jerseys sold by the retailer in a single year and previously set by Patrick Mahomes in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/1NfkFCYyZV — TheBuzz (@WTBdotcom) May 3, 2021