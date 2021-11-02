NFL Trade Deadline: LeBron James demands Browns trade Odell Beckham Jr.

LeBron James may be an NBA Champion but he's also a big sports fan all around. James has been seen supporting his hometown Cleveland teams such as the Indians and Browns.

James is not one to keep quiet about how he feels about any topic, whether it's sports or even politics.

With the NFL trade deadline just a few hours away, LeBron James voiced his own opinion about one of the biggest names on the Cleveland Browns and what he feels the team should do moving forward.

LeBron James suggests Browns trade Odell Beckham Jr.

On Tuesday morning, just hours before the NFL trade deadline for the 2021 NFL season, NBA champion and Cleveland native LeBron James took to Twitter to address the Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors.

There have been rumors that the Cleveland Browns may be interested in trading Beckham due to his inconsistent play. When the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr., they were looking for the dynamic star wide receiver that he had shown he could be.

In 2020, Beckham's season was cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 7. He didn't return until Week 3 of this season.

He has since suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and has just 232 receiving yards without scoring a single touchdown.

Browns head coach takes blame for not involving OBJ

After the Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took full responsibility. Stefanski said this week that he needs to do a better job of getting Odell Beckham Jr. involved in the offense.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Sources: #Browns have been listening to offers for WR Odell Beckham, Jr., but nothing has been appealing and Odell won’t be moved. Internally, HC Kevin Stefanski has expressed his desire to keep OBJ, believing that he remains an integral part of his offense maximizing potential. Sources: #Browns have been listening to offers for WR Odell Beckham, Jr., but nothing has been appealing and Odell won’t be moved. Internally, HC Kevin Stefanski has expressed his desire to keep OBJ, believing that he remains an integral part of his offense maximizing potential.

Stefanski has also said that he and the Browns want to keep Beckham and just change their game plan on how he gets into the offensive scheme. Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper have seen the majority of catches this season.

Even with Landry missing four weeks with a knee injury, Beckham wasn't targeted as expected.

While the Cleveland Browns have said they have received phone calls about possible trades for Odell Beckham Jr., the team does not plan on going through with a trade for the wide receiver.

It does seem interesting that a high-profile athlete like LeBron James, who is also a Browns fan, would want his team to trade a player such as Odell Beckham Jr. and what he feels will show his true potential again.

