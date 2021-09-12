3 non-NBA sports teams that LeBron James is a huge fan of

LeBron James is one of the most popular sports personalities in the world. With signature lines of shoes and other merchandise, he has amassed a dedicated fan following over the course of his sporting career.

LeBron's LA Lakers jersey still stands at the top for most sold jerseys over the last season. LeBron also signed a shoe deal with Nike in 2016 which is said to be a "lifetime contract," guaranteeing him over $30 million a year. His signature shoes are one of the most popular purchases by fans worldwide.

The LA Lakers star, however, is also a man of many interests. With an array of non-NBA related sporting events that he dabbles in, LeBron James is also a dedicated follower of football and soccer.

Delving deeper into the franchises he supports and follows, here are three non-NBA sports teams that LeBron James is a huge fan of.

#1 Cleveland Browns

LeBron James is a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns in the NFL

Football is the most popular sport in the United States. Football culture and the NFL season are a staple for people. LeBron James is no exception. Hailing from Akron, Ohio, the NFL team that represents the state are the Cleveland Browns.

LeBron is a huge follower of the Cleveland Browns. Although he has claimed to be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys in the past, he made his feelings clear for the Browns prior to the season opener in 2020.

Having played for the NBA counterpart, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for the majority of his career, LeBron James loves his football too.

LeBron played football in his high school days as a wide receiver with all-state selections. He showed great promise in the sport, but he was set to be a star in the basketball world.

