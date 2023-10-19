NFL Trade Rumors: $15,100,000 WR Jerry Jeudy courts multiple NFC suitors as trade deadline nears

Jerry Jeudy could land on another team if the Denver Broncos' struggles continue. Coach Sean Payton said earlier this season that he wouldn't part ways with the wide receiver. However, after the Broncos traded Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers, it appears all bets are off.

The 1-5 Broncos' futility and lack of draft capital could lead the organization to offset salaries in the future while picking up additional draft picks at the same time. The 2023 trade deadline is Oct. 31. The assumption around the NFL is that the Broncos are willing to trade the receiver.

According to a report on Thursday, an NFC executive has spoken with the Broncos about a trade for Jerry Jeudy. Denver picked up the fifth-year option on Jeudy's contract for 2024, which will include $12.9 million in guaranteed money next season.

Five teams that could trade for WR Jerry Jeudy

#1, New York Giants

The New York Giants' first concern should be the offensive line. But adding a top wide receiver is key to helping quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants (1-5) were expected to add a top-tier wide receiver during the offseason. The team didn't do so, and it shows that a lack of movement downfield for Jones has been an issue.

#2, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' 0-6 mark is not the way the team wanted rookie quarterback Bryce Young's career to start. Jerry Jeudy is just 24 years old, and trading for him now and signing him for the future would be key for Young's career moving forward, even if this season already feels like a lost cause.

#3, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3), tied for second in the AFC South, are reportedly interested in trading for Jeudy. That may come as a shock to some as rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson had season-ending shoulder surgery this week. Giving now-starting quarterback Gardner Minshew a weapon would be prudent. Plus, adding a reliable target for Richardson next season would be a good move.

#4, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) are without wide receiver Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury. While the Vikings have struggled this season, quarterback Kirk Cousins is still a threat with the deep ball. An offensive weapon like Jeudy could help get Minnesota's offense going.

#5, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans (3-3) are starting fresh with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. He has the offense rolling, and adding a young wide receiver could make them a contender in the AFC South. The Texans also have significant draft capital they can part with to make a trade, perhaps a first, third, fourth and even sixth-round selection.