It's no secret that DeAndre Hopkins wants to join the Buffalo Bills, and he confirmed it once again this past week.

Hopkins joined Fantasy Football Today and revealed what his favorite play of his NFL career was. He said that his favorite play was his game-winning touchdown catch vs. the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

After talking about his incredible catch, he went on to compliment the Bills and potentially hinted at wanting to play there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hopkins said:

"My favorite play that I've made in my career will have to be the Buffalo Bills catch when it was on you know three Pro Bowl players. Love the Buffalo Bills, love everything about the organization, love Josh Allen, you know, love Stefon Diggs, love all those guys…. I like the organization, what they're doing. They always give me a hard, hard test."

Down 30-26, Hopkins caught a 43-yard Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray while jumping over three defenders and securing the game-winning score.

DeAndre Hopkins hinted another time this offseason that he wants to join the Buffalo Bills

DeAndre Hopkins during Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings

DeAndre Hopkins has hinted multiple times of potentially wanting to join the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier this month, appearing on NFL on CBS with Bryant McFadden, he revealed via body language that he would like to play for either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills.

McFadden said:

"So I wanna play another game with you. I don't want you to verbally answer this question. I'm gonna name some destinations. I want your body language or your facial expression to determine like 'ohhhhh, would I like that spot?'"

Hopkins then shrugged yes and smirked when asked about joining the Bills and the Chiefs.

Here is the video below:

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



Certainly doesn't seem like he would mind either of those options



DeAndre Hopkins to the Bills? to the Chiefs??!Certainly doesn't seem like he would mind either of those options DeAndre Hopkins to the Bills? to the Chiefs??!Certainly doesn't seem like he would mind either of those options 😏https://t.co/DAwSuziq79

Hopkins also hinted on his Instagram story of potentially joining the Bills by posting Bob Marley's lyrics:

"Said he was a Buffalo Solider Dreadlock Rasta Buffalo."

Bills linebacker Von Miller also recently stated that Hopkins told him that he wants to play for the Bills this season.

While Hopkins seems to have his preference of where he wants to be traded, he could be traded anywhere and any day now, now that the 2023 NFL Draft is one day away.

Who do you think will trade for DeAndre Hopkins?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit DeAndre Hopkins, Fantasy Football Today, CBS Sports, Bryant McFadden, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes