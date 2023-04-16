Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most polarizing wide receivers in the NFL. He's earned five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections and could be joining his third team this off-season.

The Cardinals are expected to trade Hopkins this off-season, and many teams have been linked to the star receiver.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden, Hopkins revealed which two teams he would like to be traded to if he's traded by the Cardinals. McFadden didn't have Hopkins verbally say which teams he'd like to join but asked him to answer using body language.

McFadden said:

"So I wanna play another game with you. I don't want you to verbally answer this question. I'm gonna name some destinations. I want your body language or your facial expression to determine like 'ohhhhh, would I like that spot?'"

Hopkins responded to McFadden by shrugging and smiling when asked about the Bills and Chiefs.

Here is the video below:

Hopkins rubbed off the idea of joining the New England Patriots and New York Jets. It makes sense, though, that he is interested in joining the Chiefs or Bills. The Chiefs and Bills have been AFC contenders over the last few years, and it seems like they will be the top dogs in the conference for quite some time.

Who would be a better fit for DeAndre Hopkins, the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills?

DeAndre Hopkins during New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Will the rich get richer with either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills acquiring DeAndre Hopkins? Maybe.

If Hopkins joins either the Chiefs or Bills, it would make whichever offense nastier than they already are by playing with a premier quarterback in Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen.

The Chiefs don't have a premier number one wide receiver as no wideout recorded over 1,000 yards or more than four touchdowns last season for them. Their leading wide receiver from last season, JuJu Smith-Schuster departed the team as he signed with the New England Patriots this off-season.

Adding Hopkins would give Mahomes a target of Tyreek Hill's caliber, and the two could flourish together next season.

The Bills, on the other hand, have star wideout Stefon Diggs, who recorded 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns last season. Acquiring him would give Josh Allen arguably the best WR duo in the NFL.

Per overthecap.com, the Bills have $5.5 million in cap space right now and the Chiefs have $4.3 million. Both teams would have to find ways to create cap space in order to afford Hopkins.

Who do you think DeAndre Hopkins will be traded to?

