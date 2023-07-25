NFL Trade Rumors: Giants considered Saquon Barkley exit before $11,000,000 solution

The Saquon Barkley-New York Giants saga is finally over. The Giants' star running back signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million that includes a $2 million signing bonus.

This came after the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal before the franchise tag deadline to extend players last week.

While the two sides agreed to a new deal, the Giants reportedly tried to trade Barkley this offseason before using the franchise tag on him. Via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Giants called multiple teams around March/April per Barkley's request.

"Per multiple sources, the Giants called a dozen teams in an effort to find a potential trade partner, back in the March/April timeframe. The calls came at the request of Barkley’s representation."

Regardless of what has gone down since the start of free agency, Barkley will report to training camp and will not hold out this season. This is good news for both sides and for Giants fans.

Where does Saquon Barkley rank among the highest-paid RBs?

Saquon Barkley NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Even after Saquon Barkley's bump in his new contract since being franchise tagged, he will be the sixth highest-paid running back in 2023.

Christian McCaffrey ($16 million), Alvin Kamara ($15 million), Derrick Henry ($12.5 million), Nick Chubb ($12.2 million) and Aaron Jones ($11.5 million) all have annual contracts that exceed Barkley's. However, Barkley's $11 million cap hit will be the third-highest this season, as he trails just Chubb ($14.8 million) and Henry ($16.3 million) in 2023.

Barkley will look to secure a long-term deal in 2024 next offseason as he will play this season on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million. In five seasons in the league, he has rushed for 4,249 yards, 29 touchdowns, and has caught 247 passes for 1,820 yards and eight touchdowns.

If Barkley can duplicate the same success he had last year by playing a full season and rushing for over 1,000 yards, he may get the long-term deal that he was seeking this offseason.

