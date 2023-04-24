Could the San Francisco 49ers trade quarterback Trey Lance? It appears that the 49ers could listen to offers for their young quarterback. Lance started just four games in his first two seasons while playing a total of eight games. San Francisco announced last summer that he was the future of its team and he started Week 1.

But his season was cut short in Week 2 after suffering a serious leg injury. Jimmy Garoppolo took over as starter and then broke his foot, which led to rookie Brock Purdy leading the team down the stretch and into the NFC title game.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport was asked by Pat McAfee on Monday if he feels that the 49ers will trade Lance? Rapoport said that he knows that the team is taking calls about Trey Lance and that there is definitely another NFL team out there which is interested in trading for him. He said that he believes that San Francisco will be able to work out a trade for him, but that he doesn't believe that it will happen just yet.

Rapoport said:

“What kind of makes it interesting is, you know, that there's some team that says we love this guy in the draft. He's only like 23, has played very little football, but very talented. Like somebody else liked him as much as the Niners did. So I do think they'll be able to trade him. I just don't know that they'll do it before they know for 100% sure that Brock Purdy's healthy."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"I do think there's a possibility but I don't think they'll do it before they know that Brock Purdy is 100% healthy" ~ #PMSLive Is there any chance the 49ers trade Trey Lance?"I do think there's a possibility but I don't think they'll do it before they know that Brock Purdy is 100% healthy" ~ @RapSheet

Rapoport went on to say that he believes that the 49ers will wait until they know that quarterback Brock Purdy is healthy and can play next season before they do so:

"Like I saw Brock's comments. Everything I've heard has been like probably more optimistic than his comments. Like that, they think there's a good chance he'll be throwing. They think there's a good chance that he'll be throwing by training camp and he'll be good to go again. If that's the case, then maybe this is something that happens in late August or if someone has a quarterback injury in training camp."

As of right now, Purdy, who suffered an elbow injury in the NFC championship game, isn't at 100% just yet which will delay any trade of Lance until at least training camp.

Trey Lance comments on 49ers trade rumors

The San Francisco 49ers were so confident in quarterback Trey Lance that they used their third overall draft pick on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite the fact that he played just one game the previous season due to a reduced COVID-19 schedule for North Dakota State.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. https://t.co/ddOZjZq5Xn

Now, ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the 49ers are fielding trade requests for the 22-year-old quarterback. The quarterback was at his alma mater this past weekend to watch the final spring practice of the season. He was of course asked about the rumors that he may be traded.

He bluntly said that he didn't know anything about it and that he didn't have any information pertaining to the issue:

“I got no comment on that. I have no information.”

While the team has yet to say that they will for sure trade him, it doesn't appear that they have informed the quarterback of any possible move as of yet.

