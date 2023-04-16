NFL Trade Rumors: Josh Allen’s Bills offense tipped to add star running back ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the NFL's most dominant teams over the last few seasons. But one glaring hole in their roster is at running back and it is hindering Josh Allen.

While Devin Singletary has shown his ability to be a viable contributor to the offense, the Bills' lack of proper running back talent has been painfully visible. But that could be about to change.

Per Bleacher Report and Gary Davenport via heavy.com, the Bills should at least entertain the idea of looking at Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook who appears to be on the outer.

This is despite Buffalo already having a couple of running backs on their roster, including James Cook and now Damien Harris.

Davenport wrote that neither of the two running backs mentioned above has the same quality as Cook. The Vikings RB has recorded 1100+ rushing yards in all of the past four seasons. Undoubtedly, he would boost the Bills' chances of winning their first Super Bowl.

It is an interesting thought as, at times, last season, Josh Allen was the team's only productive option on the ground. Surely the Bills do not want their prized asset taking unnecessary hits on a regular basis.

Josh Allen needs a quality running back

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Such is Josh Allen's running prowess that he could easily be a full-time running back. But he is also one of the best quarterbacks in the league. While his running ability is useful on the odd occasion, using it often is only going to hinder the quarterback.

This is where the rumor of Dalvin Cook comes in. He is a certainty to get 1,000+ rushing yards every season and that kind of production would give Josh Allen a much-needed breather from running the football.

There have been rumors that Buffalo could take Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson in the upcoming NFL Draft, which would be ideal, but Cook is another option.

With Harris and James Cook, perhaps Buffalo thinks those three can carry the load for 2023. But if not, Dalvin Cook offers ultimate production out of the backfield.

