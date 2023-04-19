NFL Trade Rumors: Surprising NFC team emerges as a suitor to land Trey Lance

Trey Lance is rumored to be available in the trade market during the 2023 NFL offseason. The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly listening to offers for their young quarterback prospects after he failed to secure their long-term starting job. He's been surpassed by breakout star Brock Purdy on their depth chart, making him a trade candidate ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

While Trey Lance has been connected to many of the quarterback-needy teams ahead of the 2023 NFL season, such as the Indianapolis Colts, a more surprising team has emerged as a potential landing spot. The Minnesota Vikings reportedly spoke with the 49ers during the 2023 NFL Combine about a possible deal for their quarterback.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The talks have happened during the scouting combine. 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: The #Vikings have talked to the #49ers about trading for QB Trey Lance, a source tells Mike Florio.The talks have happened during the scouting combine. 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: The #Vikings have talked to the #49ers about trading for QB Trey Lance, a source tells Mike Florio.The talks have happened during the scouting combine. https://t.co/lkp9EBgYph

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 49ers heavily invested their future into acquiring Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL draft just two years ago. They packaged three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move all the way up to the third overall pick in the draft, landing them what they believed was their future franchise quarterback.

Lance initially served as a backup for Jimmy Garoppolo before being named their official starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. He suffered an unfortunate season-ending injury, resulting in him being replaced by Garoppolo and eventually Purdy.

Brock Purdy made the most of his opportunity, despite being selected with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Purdy far exceeded his minimal expectations, helping the 49ers reach the NFC Championship game. His stellar performances earned him the starting job for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, making Lance a possible trade candidate.

Is Trey Lance a good fit for the Minnesota Vikings?

Trey Lance

The Minnesota Vikings already have a starting quarterback for the upcoming 2023 NFL season in Kirk Cousins. The issue for the franchise is that this is the final year of his current contract. Unless they decide to extend Cousins, which is unclear at this point, the Vikings will need to start making plans for his successor. They currently lack a legitimate replacement on their roster.

This is where Trey Lance makes a ton of sense in Minnesota. He is only 22 years old, so he could still be a promising prospect, especially considering his relative lack of experience. He could potentially further develop his game during the 2023 NFL season, serving as a backup for Cousins. If things go well, he could then eventually take over as their future franchise quarterback.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes