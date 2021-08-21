NFL Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard

In the 2019 NFL Draft, Andre Dillard went in the first round to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played all 16 games of the regular season as a left tackle, but just as it seemed that Andre Dillard would establish himself in Philadelphia, a cruel blow struck, ruling him out for the entirety of the season. Dillard tore tore his biceps, eventually returning to action in this year's preseason.

Training camp, though, has not been easy for Dillard after a long layoff. He has been consistently bested by Jordan Mailata during practice and recently suffered another knee injury.

Eagles Injury Update



Andre Dillard - knee sprain - week-to-week



Looks like Jordan Mailata will be the starting LT



K’Von Wallace - groin strain - week-to-week pic.twitter.com/b2GnI8ehnF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 10, 2021

The injury malaise has seen his stock fall dramatically within the Philadelphia Eagles organization, the same one that traded up to draft him just a couple of years ago.

It's an utter and complete fall and it's difficult to see Andre Dillard having a future with the Philadelphia Eagles. If and when he is traded, here are some of the teams that should pick up the phone and get in touch with Philly.

Teams that should trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Andre Dillard

#1 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have lost two of their last season's starters in the tackle position - Bobby Massie and Charles Leno Jr. - this year. Their replacements are rookie Teven Jenkins and 39-year-old Jason Peters, two names that don't inspire confidence. One of them is literally a rookie, while the other is too old to have a franchise depend on him in an intense 17-game season.

Andre Dillard is a solid replacement and closes the requirement.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line has had a complete makeover, and as things stand, they are having to play Chukwuma Okorafor at left tackle after moving him from right tackle. In an offensive line that is still getting used to each other, keeping the one steady component at his usual position will be a safer bet.

Instead of moving people to the left tackle position, they could instead trade for Andre Dillard to plug the hole there.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Castonzo, who started at left tackle for the Indianapolis Colts last season, retired this year. His replacement was supposed to be Eric Fisher, but he is nursing an Achilles injury.

Colts need LT Eric Fisher back ASAP from that Achilles' injury because yeeeeeeeeesh. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) August 15, 2021

Other players in that position have failed to impress and Andre Dillard could do a great job there. There are worse places to land than Indianapolis.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha