Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 Offensive and Defensive starters

The Philadelphia Eagles underwent a lot of changes this off-season. Long-time Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was sacked and replaced with Nick Sirianni. Star QB Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, and the Eagles signed veteran Joe Flacco to back up new starting play-caller Jalen Hurts.

After a disappointing 2020 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles will look for their young squad to improve significantly under a new coaching regime. On that note, let's take a look at their depth chart this season.

Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart 2021

Offense

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco.

Running Back: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, Kerryon Johnson Jordan Howard.

Wide Receiver: DeVonta Smith, Travis Fulgham, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Trevon Grimes, Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, Khalil Tate.

Tight End: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Caleb Wilson, Jason Croom, Hakeem Butler.

Offensive Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard, Brett Toth, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Casey Tucker.

Offensive Guard: Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, Sua Opeta, Brandon Brooks, Matt Pryor, Kayode Awosika.

Center: Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Luke Juriga, Ross Pierschbacher, Harry Crider.

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, TY McGill, Raequan Williams, Javon Hargrave, Hassan Ridgeway, Marlon Tuipulotu.

Edge: Brandon Graham, Ryan Kerrigan, Tarron Jackson, Joe Ostman, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Patrick Johnson.

Linebacker: Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor, JaCoby Stevens, Genard Avery, Rashod Smith, Eric Wilson, TJ Edwards.

Cornerback: Darius Slay, Craig James, Michael Jacquet, Shakial Taylor, Nate Meadors.

Safety: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, Andrew Adams, Elijah Riley, Rodney McLeod.

Special Teams

Kicker: Jake Elliot.

Punter: Arryn Siposs.

Long Snapper: Rick Lovato.

Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterbacks

Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts has been given the keys to the Philadephia Eagles' offense this season. The Philadelphia QB showed flashes of brilliance last year, so the Eagles will rely on him to show a marked improvement in his second year in the NFL.

Veteran Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco will back up Hurts and would be a solid option if the young play-caller gets injured.

Running backs

Miles Sanders and Boston Scott will likely get most of the snaps early in the season. If they are not performing, former Lions running-back Kerryon Johnson and rookie Kenneth Gainwell could get an opportunity to make plays.

Wide Receivers

Rookie DeVonta Smith will likely be the focal point of the Eagles’ passing game. The versatile receiver could line up in different slots across the field, depending on the play. Jalen Raegor and Travis Fulgham will join Smith as the three main Philadelphia wideouts this season.

Tight ends

Veteran Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has not been traded yet, but that could happen at any time before the trade deadline. If that happens, Dallas Goedert could step into the starting job.

Offensive tackle

The Philadelphia Eagles could have the same guard lineup they did in 2020, led by right tackle Lane Johnson. Jordan Mailata will likely start at right guard, with Andre Dillard backing him up.

Offensive guard

Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks will likely be the starting guards tasked with protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts this season. They will be backed up by Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor.

Center

The Philadelphia Eagles’ veteran center Jason Kelce will return for his tenth season in Eagles colors. Landon Dickerson will be his back up if he has recovered from his ACL injury.

Defense

Interior Defensive Line

Fletcher Cox should once again anchor the Philadelphia Eagles' defense this season. He had 41 tackles last season and 6.5 sacks. The veteran will look to improve those numbers in 2021.

Javon Hargrave also returns to stuff the run in Philadelphia. Hargrave recorded 22 tackles in the last campaign.

Edge

The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed premier edge rusher, Brandon Graham this off-season. The defensive end had eight sacks last season to go with his 46 tackles.

Derek Barnett will likely be attacking the quarterback on the opposite side of scrimmage for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. The Eagles' new coaching staff will look for more sacks this year.

Linebacker

TJ Edwards will likely be the starting middle linebacker, while Eric Wilson and Alex Singleton line up alongside him.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a young group of reserve linebackers in Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley and JaCoby Stevens. They will likely be hungry to get on the field in 2021.

Cornerback

Star cornerback Darius Slay will likely lead the Philadelphia Eagle's secondary this season. Slay only had one interception last campaign, so he will likely be gunning for more turnovers this year.

Zech McPhearson could start opposite Slay. Veteran Avonte Maddox will play the nickel, while Michael Jacquet and Craig James will back up the starters.

Safety

Starting free safety Rodney McLeod is fighting to be fit for week 1 as he recovers from ACL surgery. So Marcus Epps or K’Von Wallace could start the season in his place.

Anthony Harris will be the starting strong safety for the Eagles this season.