NFL Trade Rumors: Unsettled Vikings star posts cryptic Instagram story amid contract dispute, hints at exit

Running back Dalvin Cook has had a tumultuous offseason with the Minnesota Vikings. Rumors of the running back requesting a trade and Minnesota possibly granting that request have run rampant.

On Tuesday, Cook further solidified those rumors as he posted a photo of himself on his Instagram page at the NFL Pro Bowl. What was most prominent was him covering up the Minnesota Vikings logo with an emoji.

Vikings Central @VikesCentral Dalvin Cook covers Vikings logo on Instagram story… only a matter of time until we hear something on his status Dalvin Cook covers Vikings logo on Instagram story… only a matter of time until we hear something on his status 👀 https://t.co/exw8S0yl2N

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This has led even more fans to believe that a departure from Minnesota is near for the 27-year-old.

Cook's issues with the team come after fellow running back Alexander Mattison was signed to a multi-year contract extension. That move indicated that the veteran running back could be released or traded and that the team isn't interested in paying him the $11 million he is owed in 2023.

While Minnesota hasn't commented on a potential move for Dalvin Cook, there are plenty of teams that are interested in acquiring him to help beef up their offense and running game. Most NFL teams believe that there are still many good years ahead for Cook.

Could the Miami Dolphins work out a trade with the Minnesota Vikings?

Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly very interested in working out a trade for running back Dalvin Cook. The Florida native is also reportedly interested in joining that offense. But what will it take?

Apparently, an aggressive trade package and the willingness to pay for Cooks' contract that is back-heavy and eclipsing the $14 million a year mark.

Many believe that if the Vikings draft a running back in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, they would consider trading Cook on the third and final day. This would allow a team like the Miami Dolphins to use their remaining draft capital to make a move happen.

The Denver Broncos were also said to be interested in acquiring Dalvin Cook. But due to recent trades in the last few years, they don't have the necessary draft capital to make a package that would interest Minnesota in moving him.

Before the start of the 2020 NFL Season, Dalvin Cook signed a five-year contract extension worth $63 million. That ended a holdout by the running back who refused to participate in team activities until he received the extension.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes