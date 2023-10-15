NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings make decision on Kirk Cousins' future in Minnesota ahead of trade deadline

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached a decision on Kirk Cousins' future before the end-of-October trade deadline for the NFL. They have decided it is best for them not trade him to another team.

As per latest reporting by The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the team has decided that they need to have Kirk Cousins stick around for this season and are also discussing the possibility of keeping him even after his contract expires once this term finishes. As reported,

"I also was told by team sources that Minnesota is not planning on trading him."

They understand that getting a new quarterback to learn the system midseason is not ideal. There are also not many offers on the table for a quarterback who will be out of contract next year and available without having to exchange any draft capital or taking on his salary. Add to this situation the fact that Kirk Cousins has a no-trade clause, which means he has the right to turn any trade down.

The quarterback has also reportedly decided to stay put and exercise his no-trade clause, if required, with the Minnesota Vikings. He has a young family with two children in school in the state. Uprooting them or spending time away from them, when he is a free agent next year does not make much sense to him.

Has Kirk Cousins been good for the Minnesota Vikings this season?

One of the reasons the Minnesota Vikings would rather have Kirk Cousins starting for them is that he has been pretty good this season. He has 13 touchdown passes in 5 games, which is the highest among quarterbacks this season. He has a passer rating of 101.7. Much like with the Denver Broncos, who are at 1-5 despite Russell Wilson having the second-highest 12 touchdowns and a passer rating of 99.0, the Vikings' problems do not start at the quarterback position.

That is not to say that the quarterback has not had his bad moments. His three fumbles this season have been costly on top of the four interceptions he has thrown and turnovers have become the Achilles heal for the team. But as a whole, Minnesota have the most productive quarterback this season in the league.

Given how well he is playing and how tough it is to find good quarterbacks, the franchise might have decided to even bring him back next season, as has been previously reported. He is 35 years old and if he can perform well enough this season, he will have good offers from teams around the league, including from the Minnesota Vikings.