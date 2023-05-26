NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook tipped to start next season on standout AFC team

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been rumored to leave the team throughout the offseason. However, so far, the Vikings have not been able to find a suitor for their star running back.

Cook is linked with multiple teams, and a team that makes a lot of sense for him is the Buffalo Bills. Recently, NBC's Matthew Berry also pointed out that Cook could start next season with the Bills.

Here's what Berry said:

“I think Dalvin Cook leaves the Vikings, and bold prediction as to where he goes, I think he plays with his brother, James, in Buffalo."

"His former teammate Stefon Diggs is there, his brother there, the only other competition in the backfield is Latavius Murray and Damien Harris." Berry added, "If they release Cook as a free agent, that he could wind up in Buffalo.”

Cook is 27 years old, but he could still be a difference-maker on the field. Last season, he had 264 carries for 1,173 yards and scored 8 touchdowns in 17 games.

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the best offenses in the league last season and Cook was a huge part of it. It will be interesting to see if the franchise is able to trade him or will have to release him just like the Arizona Cardinals did with DeAndre Hopkins.

Dalvin Cook will improve the Bills massively

Dalvin Cook: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

The Buffalo Bills need a good running back to help Josh Allen, and Dalvin Cook will be the perfect fit for their offense. His brother James Cook is also part of the team, and together, the Cook brothers can cause havoc.

Last season, the Bills relied heavily on Allen's greatness which is why sometimes the quarterback was under a lot of pressure and wasn't able to make good plays. Adding an elite running back like Cook will help Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis as well.

The Bills drafted Dalton Kincaid in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their offense is already stacked. If they are somehow able to add Cook to their roster, it will improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

