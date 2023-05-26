The Arizona Cardinals recently released star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. This decision came as a surprise to many but the franchise had no other option after they failed to find trade partners for him.

With Hopkins now a free agent, he is likely to sign with a new team, and there is interest in him around the league. The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked with a move for Hopkins throughout the offseason, and Chiefs fans want Patrick Mahomes to recruit the receiver.

Here's how Chiefs fans reacted to it on Reddit:

If the Kansas City Chiefs do want to bring in DeAndre Hopkins then they'll need to adjust a lot of things as they don't have much cap space. Patrick Mahomes is happy with his current receiver room, but the opportunity to add a player of Hopkins caliber doesn't come around often.

It will be intriguing to see what the Super Bowl champions will do as the addition of Hopkins will certainly elevate their offense to quite a higher level.

DeAndre Hopkins is a target for multiple teams

Not only the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and the Dallas Cowboys could make a run at DeAndre Hopkins.

All teams recognize Hopkins' talent as a receiver, and pairing him with an elite quarterback will bring out the best in him. Hopkins has previously expressed interest in playing alongside Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes.

Now that he is a free agent, he can choose his own destination, which will allow him to make the best decision for himself. He wants to win a Super Bowl, so joining a contender makes a lot of sense.

As of now, there is no clear favorite team to sign Hopkins, but that could change in the coming days as the star receiver hopes to settle his future soon so that he can prepare for next season.

