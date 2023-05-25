A few days ago Patrick Mahomes publicly lobbied for Kansas City to have an NHL team and wanted the Arizona Coyotes to relocate there. The Arizona-based franchise had some difficulties and there were constant rumors regarding a possible relocation for them.

The Chiefs quarterback's plea caught many people's eye, and his teammate Travis Kelce also spoke about Kansas City having its own NHL team. He discussed it on his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

Here's what Travis Kelce said on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast:

“I'm very pro bringing hockey to Kansas City. I haven't talked to like a mayor or Pat Mahomes or anything you know what I'm saying yeah but uh I'm pretty sure everybody's on board with getting KC a hockey team.

"I mean a sports town like this, an exciting game like hockey, and then I guess all the expansion teams are immediately Stanley Cup like Champions or like they go to the playoffs, first-second year, yeah I think that would be electric for Kansas City.”

Whether or not Kansas City will be able to get an NHL team remains to be seen but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are doing their best for the fans who support them.

Mahomes is already a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals, and we are likely to see him invest more in other ventures as well going forward.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are ready to defend the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, and they are favorites to repeat as champions next season. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are ready to defend their title, as they aim to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons.

The Chiefs didn't make any flashy moves in the offseason, but they were able to fix the areas of needs. The team is still expected to make some moves ahead of the season that will put them in a better position for next season.

Many Chiefs fans are excited about the additions of Justyn Ross and John Ross, and it will be interesting to see how Mahomes and Kelce will make them better.

