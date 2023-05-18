With Tempe voters rejecting plans to construct a new home for the Arizona Coyotes, it appears the franchise could possibly be on the move.

It didn't take long for sports stars to start lobbying for the franchise to move to their city. Early in the running is Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes tweeted in favor of the Coyotes moving to Kansas City this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time NFL MVP wrote:

"KC Coyotes has a nice ring to it!"

The NFL superstar went one step further, tagging the official Twitter accounts of the NHL and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Shortly after voters in Tempe, Arizona voted against a new home for the Coyotes, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said:

"The NHL is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes' arena project in Tempe," league commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward."

The Arizona Coyotes played the 2022-23 season in the Mullett Arena, home of the Arizona State University Sun Devils. The Mullett Arena seats 5,000 people, whereas the plans for the proposed $2.1 billion privately funded project in Tempe planned to seat 16,000.

Arizona Coyotes move: Patrick Mahomes could add to list of investments in sport

Were Patrick Mahomes to prove successful in bringing the franchise to Kansas City, Missouri, this would be among the biggest moves the reigning NFL MVP has made in sports.

Mahomes already owns a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals purchased for a reported $10 million. His wife Brittany Mahomes is also a co-owner of a sports franchise, the KC Current, which currently plays in the NWSL.

Mahomes also has a stake in Sporting Kansas City, the city's MLS franchise.

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' net worth in 2023

Mahomes can clearly talk the talk when it comes to moving a franchise to his beloved Kansas City, but can the NFL MVP afford to pump his money into an NHL franchise?

According to multiple reports, Patrick Mahomes is worth $40 million.

Going by average annual value, he is currently the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with an annual salary of $45 million.

That figure, however, could be slated to increase.

Mahomes and the Chiefs could reportedly come to terms on a new deal this season, one that would make him the highest-paid player in the history of the league.

Poll : 0 votes