DeAndre Hopkins to Cowboys? Mina Kimes names 6 teams that should aggressively pursue 5x All-Pro

After months of speculation, DeAndre Hopkins has left the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2023 NFL season. However, in a shocking twist of events, Hopkins was released by the Cardinals rather than traded for players or even meagre draft picks.

It ends a sorely disappointing time for the All-Pro wideout in Arizona, as he never did click on the franchise.

So, as we await D-Hops' next move, here is a short list of teams that NFL reporter Mina Kimes suggests the star wideout make his next home.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Teams that should aggressively pursue D Hop:



Detroit

New England

Carolina

Dallas

Atlanta

Indy



Let's have a closer look at these six teams and why they can be the right destination for Hopkins.

#1 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions

The Lions look set to be a running team in 2023, but they should still shore up their receiver room for the upcoming season. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr., and Josh Reynold are on their roster, and they just added Jones this offseason.

DeAndre Hopkins is significant, and no one can flip a game like D-Hop. The elite wideout might be what Jared Goff needs to drag the Lions on a postseason run, and that's why they're our favorite pick. Furthermore, Hopkins can help mentor the many young wideouts on their roster.

#2 New England Patriots

New England Patriots

The Patriots haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman did it with Tom Brady in 2019. Now, they have one in JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had 88 catches for 1,022 yards with the Chiefs last season through the regular and postseason.

He’ll likely play a lot of snaps in the slot as Jakobi Meyers vacates that role as a free agency departure. Add that to Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker; you'll see just how mid the Patriot's receiver options are.

That's where DeAndre Hopkins can come in, and he will give the Patriots arguably their first superstar wide receiver since Randy Moss back in the day. Hopkins might be getting older, but he still can give you a handful of 100+ yards a game. We are looking forward to his chemistry with year three QB Mac Jones as he gets the first star receiver of his young NFL career.

#3 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers handed the keys to the franchise to Bryce Young, who they traded up to select first overall, but they need to support him with a solid receiving corps immediately. DJ Moore, their WR1, was involved in that trade, leaving the cupboard bare in Carolina.

DeAndre Hopkins is the best wideout on their roster, as he is miles ahead of Adam Thielen and Bryce Young's rookies. Furthermore, Young learned how to operate a pro-style offense in Alabama, and Hopkins would benefit from that in immeasurable ways.

#4 Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

Adding a third proven wideout like DeAndre Hopkins to CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks would take pressure off Michael Gallup as the No. 3 option. Also, when doesn't Jerry Jones enjoy making a statement? The financials will be a manageable hurdle now that Hopkins is a free agent.

#5 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons likely won't be doing much passing this season after spending their first two picks in the draft on running back Bijan Robinson and guard Matthew Bergeron. They were second in the NFL in run-play frequency last year. However, there's enticing young talent here, with Drake London and Kyle Pitts leading the way.

Adding DeAndre Hopkins to this receiver's unit would be a chef's kiss, and it could take Atlanta to the next level. Furthermore, Hopkins can mentor London and Pitts, as the perennial Pro Bowler has been there and done that in the NFL.

#6 Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts took Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick, and they have a solid receiving corps in place for him to produce right away. Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions last year, the 12th-most in the NFL, for 925 yards and four touchdowns. He’s joined by Alec Pierce, a second-year pro who flashed potential in a difficult situation last season.

Like with the Panthers, Anthony Richardson could have a borderline superstar wideout to throw to in his rookie season. Hopkins is one of the finest pass catchers of his day, and he could add a touch of class to the rebuilding Colts.

