NFL Trade Rumors: Why Dolphins should consider trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly requested a trade, but his ongoing legal battles mean things are at a standstill.

The 25-year-old has had a standout NFL career, but teams are hesitant to make a trade and lose possible draft picks or other players and not get any production from Watson if he is suspended.

However, it seems there may be an NFL team - the Miami Dolphins - interested in making a move for Watson, even when they have their own young quarterback.

Why are the Miami Dolphins interested in trading for Deshaun Watson?

It has been said throughout the off-season that both the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in a possible trade for Waston. But it seems there is another team that may also be in the mix. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in trading for Deshaun Watson once all his legal issues get resolved.

The Dolphins apparently still have a lot of questions and concerns about their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins used a two-quarterback system last season with Tagovailoa and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was seen as the 'closer' of sorts, as he led the team back from a deficit in a few instances.

Now, with Fitzpatrick signing with the Washington Football Team, Tagovailoa's backup is Jacoby Brissett, who has been in the NFL for the last six seasons and has been a reliable backup for the Dolphins. But if an opportunity presented itself, trading for a quarterback of Watson's caliber would be a 'no-brainer for the Dolphins.

"We're told the Dolphins have enough lingering questions about Tua's ability and future that they would still consider trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson if his legal situation is somehow resolved in time."



- Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley pic.twitter.com/2YyBdDManM — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) July 20, 2021

The Texans haven't said whether they are officially willing to trade Watson, mainly because if they did so now, the trade value would be a lot lower considering the player's impending legal woes. Once there is a decision made on Watson, the trade rumors are expected to intensify.

But if the Dolphins did in fact, trade for Deshaun Watson, would they trade Tua Tagovailoa in return? It would make sense, considering that Tagovailoa is still on his rookie contract, and the Dolphins aren't entirely convinced of his credentials.

A Deshaun Watson trade hinges on his legal & playing status, which is clearly up in the air.



Many are missing one of the key points from the article published on @PFN365 - #Dolphins are encouraged by the significant progress Tua made from start of OTAs.https://t.co/jPl05dkGwP — Matt Cannata (@CannataPFN) July 19, 2021

For now, the Miami Dolphins will start training camp in a few days and have tried to surround Tua Tagovailoa with enough offensive weapons for him to be successful. That could make for a make-or-break situation for Tagovailoa. If all goes in Deshawn Watson's favor, he could be the Miami Dolphins' new quarterback in the near future.

Edited by Bhargav