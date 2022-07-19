"So he is suing the NFL for something he did. Makes sense" - NFL fans left stunned as Deshaun Watson looks to take league to court over suspension

Deshaun Watson’s saga involves his civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault. This has culminated with the NFL holding its own independent hearing on whether to suspend Watson for these accusations.
In a new twist to the story, Watson and the NFLPA will consider suing the NFL if the league does suspend the Cleveland Browns quarterback for violating its personal conduct policy.
Reportedly, one of the main arguments that Watson’s team posed is that the league did not apply the same standards to owners Robert Kraft, Daniel Snyder, and Jerry Jones.
The NFL’s punishments seem arbitrary and capricious, but historically, the Browns’ front office's moves have also seemed arbitrary and capricious.
The NFLPA has to do its due diligence in protecting one of its members, even with serious accusations.
The league’s personal conduct policy does seem to be pliable and inconsistent at times.
And settling cases is neither an admission of guilt nor confirmation of innocence. This is the “beauty” of the American legal system.
Deshaun Watson’s status for the 2022 NFL season remains up in the air
The NFL and the NFLPA’s independent arbitrator have not ruled on Deshaun Watson’s case involving multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Judge Sue Robinson, appointed by both the league and its union, might be making a final decision as training camp opens for the Browns and NFL teams league-wide.
Commissioner Roger Goodell still has final discretion. He can accept Judge Robinson’s decision or intervene and make his own decision based on the hearings.
Recently, 30 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct settled their respective cases against him and the Houston Texans organization. Watson has denied all allegations brought against him. Two Texas grand juries did not indict him on criminal charges. Four active civil cases are still pending against Deshaun Watson.