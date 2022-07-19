"So he is suing the NFL for something he did. Makes sense" - NFL fans left stunned as Deshaun Watson looks to take league to court over suspension

Deshaun Watson’s saga involves his civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault. This has culminated with the NFL holding its own independent hearing on whether to suspend Watson for these accusations.

In a new twist to the story, Watson and the NFLPA will consider suing the NFL if the league does suspend the Cleveland Browns quarterback for violating its personal conduct policy.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA will look to sue the NFL in federal court if he is suspended for the season, per @CharlesRobinson Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA will look to sue the NFL in federal court if he is suspended for the season, per @CharlesRobinson https://t.co/31MN2t4dov

"So he is suing the NFL for something he did. Makes sense." -@K_Earls32

Reportedly, one of the main arguments that Watson’s team posed is that the league did not apply the same standards to owners Robert Kraft, Daniel Snyder, and Jerry Jones.

Ricky Pulley @RickyPulley1 @BuckeyeKing23 @K_Earls32 @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson He is going to court because if he gets suspended then why no penalty for Robert Kraft, Daniel synder and I can't think of the other owner when they were caught doing the same thing. @BuckeyeKing23 @K_Earls32 @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson He is going to court because if he gets suspended then why no penalty for Robert Kraft, Daniel synder and I can't think of the other owner when they were caught doing the same thing.

Calvin Ridley’s one-year suspension for gambling on his own team naturally comes up when comparing the two situations:

Ricky Pulley @RickyPulley1 @BuckeyeKing23 @K_Earls32 @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson I'm saying he should get suspended a year and so should have Robert kraft. Synder needs to sell the team. They suspended ridley a year for gambling 1 game that he didn't even play in @BuckeyeKing23 @K_Earls32 @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson I'm saying he should get suspended a year and so should have Robert kraft. Synder needs to sell the team. They suspended ridley a year for gambling 1 game that he didn't even play in

The NFL’s punishments seem arbitrary and capricious, but historically, the Browns’ front office's moves have also seemed arbitrary and capricious.

Gus @gusrauda @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson If players getting suspended 4-6 games for domestic cases and PEDs and Ridley a whole season for gambling mans should definitely get more than a season. But that won't happen. If players getting suspended 4-6 games for domestic cases and PEDs and Ridley a whole season for gambling mans should definitely get more than a season. But that won't happen. @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson 💀💀If players getting suspended 4-6 games for domestic cases and PEDs and Ridley a whole season for gambling mans should definitely get more than a season. But that won't happen.

The NFLPA has to do its due diligence in protecting one of its members, even with serious accusations.

The league’s personal conduct policy does seem to be pliable and inconsistent at times.

Quickdropz @quickdropz618 @TexM1911 @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson The investigation the NFL conducted found Zeke was violent with the women accusing him on multiple separate occasions which was in violation of the code of conduct policy. First time domestic violence = 6 game suspension. @TexM1911 @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson The investigation the NFL conducted found Zeke was violent with the women accusing him on multiple separate occasions which was in violation of the code of conduct policy. First time domestic violence = 6 game suspension.

Kev @DjKevvyKevv @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson Reminder that Calvin Ridley was suspended a whole year for GAMBLING @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson Reminder that Calvin Ridley was suspended a whole year for GAMBLING

And settling cases is neither an admission of guilt nor confirmation of innocence. This is the “beauty” of the American legal system.

mack🥡 @macckkenziee @Hyperbaly @BleacherReport y’all need to stay in school @CharlesRobinson there is evidence. it’s just that the jury wasn’t convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt he was guilty. That’s the bar for criminal trial verdictsy’all need to stay in school @Hyperbaly @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson there is evidence. it’s just that the jury wasn’t convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt he was guilty. That’s the bar for criminal trial verdicts 😂 y’all need to stay in school

RJ @rJimenez_2 @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson NFL has every right to suspend Watson. If Brady got 4 games for deflated footballs and it wasn’t even proven, than Message Watson deserves minimum 1year for conduct determination to the league. @BleacherReport @CharlesRobinson NFL has every right to suspend Watson. If Brady got 4 games for deflated footballs and it wasn’t even proven, than Message Watson deserves minimum 1year for conduct determination to the league.

Deshaun Watson’s status for the 2022 NFL season remains up in the air

The NFL and the NFLPA’s independent arbitrator have not ruled on Deshaun Watson’s case involving multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Judge Sue Robinson, appointed by both the league and its union, might be making a final decision as training camp opens for the Browns and NFL teams league-wide.

Commissioner Roger Goodell still has final discretion. He can accept Judge Robinson’s decision or intervene and make his own decision based on the hearings.

Recently, 30 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct settled their respective cases against him and the Houston Texans organization. Watson has denied all allegations brought against him. Two Texas grand juries did not indict him on criminal charges. Four active civil cases are still pending against Deshaun Watson.

