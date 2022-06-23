"Why are they wasting our money on this" - NFL fans react to Republican Jim Jordan asking Roger Goodell why David Portnoy is banned from attending games

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were recently in the headlines regarding several issues related to workplace misconduct.

During a Congressional hearing on the allegations of sexual misconduct within the Washington Commanders organization, Jordan asked Commissioner Goodell why Barstool Sports CEO and founder was banned from attending NFL games.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Jordan: "He's a sports journalist. Why is he banned?"



Goodell" I'm not familiar with that issue"

Here's the video: Jim Jordan, a republican from Ohio, asks Roger Goodell why Barstool founder David Portnoy ( @stoolpresidente ) is banned from NFL games.Jordan: "He's a sports journalist. Why is he banned?"Goodell" I'm not familiar with that issue" Here's the video: Jim Jordan, a republican from Ohio, asks Roger Goodell why Barstool founder David Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) is banned from NFL games.Jordan: "He's a sports journalist. Why is he banned?"Goodell" I'm not familiar with that issue" https://t.co/xdA9ACQGjC

Goodell was not aware of the ban and simply replied, “I’m happy to check with my staff, but I’m unaware of that.”

That specific exchange was enough to elicit responses from the Twitterati:

DD @DaveyDigest @MySportsUpdate @stoolpresidente why are they wasting our money on this again? Nothing better to do right now?? 🤡 @MySportsUpdate @stoolpresidente why are they wasting our money on this again? Nothing better to do right now?? 🤡

Some fans (in so many words, both SFW and NSFW) wondered what the CEO of Barstool Sports has to do with a Congressional hearing about the Washington Commanders’ alleged toxic workplace culture:

Journalism standards do vary depending on the source:

Ben Goldstein @bengoldstein91 @MySportsUpdate @stoolpresidente Not a portnoy hater but calling him a journalist is a bit of a stretch @MySportsUpdate @stoolpresidente Not a portnoy hater but calling him a journalist is a bit of a stretch

There’s a reasonable expectation that Roger Goodell does not know who Dave Portnoy is.

Barstool Sports and the Washington Commanders aren’t exactly related topics, but gas prices should always be a part of every conversation.

Nunya Business @CrownAndCigar @MySportsUpdate @stoolpresidente Why would anyone in politics care about this? How many people from Jordans district give a damn about Dave Portnoy? I tell you what they care about, and what most people care about in every district, the price of gas, inflation, and why our politicians just don't get it anymore? @MySportsUpdate @stoolpresidente Why would anyone in politics care about this? How many people from Jordans district give a damn about Dave Portnoy? I tell you what they care about, and what most people care about in every district, the price of gas, inflation, and why our politicians just don't get it anymore?

A weekly reminder of the fact that private companies do not have a duty to protect free speech:

Pizza Hut > Domino’s > Little Caesars> DiGiornio > Red Baron > Tombstone > Totino’s > Wal-Mart Pizza > airport pizza > Papa John’s

JC Takes @jc_takes @MySportsUpdate @stoolpresidente Okay we were pissed because the “case has no purpose” and now we’re on an entirely different subject for no reason other than someone in congress likes pizza reviews @MySportsUpdate @stoolpresidente Okay we were pissed because the “case has no purpose” and now we’re on an entirely different subject for no reason other than someone in congress likes pizza reviews

Some on the internet say Jim Jordan is lying. And the internet never lies.

“Sports Journalist.” “Sports” Journalist. Sports “Journalist.”

Everyone on Twitter can agree with this take.

Washington Commanders and the NFL face Congressional hearing

US Congress is taking an interest and using its power of regulatory oversight to investigate the allegations of sexual harrassment and misconduct regarding the Washington Commanders.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced that it would issue a subpoena to compel Commanders owner Dan Snyder to appear before Congress and testify.

Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-New York) announced the reason why the House Committee intends to subpoena Dan Snyder:

"Mr. Snyder has not been held accountable. His refusal to testify sends a clear message that he is more concerned about protecting himself than coming clean with the American people. If the NFL is unwilling or unable to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so.”

The investigations stem from allegations that go as far back as 2009.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far