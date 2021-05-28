NFL: Tyreek Hill under fire for posting cryptic video with girlfriend

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under fire after posting a video on the popular social media platform TikTok. In the video, Hill is seen pretending to hit his current girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro. In response, people on social media took to Twitter, considering Hill's history of domestic violence.

Ain’t no way Tyreek Hill actually filmed and posted this with his past lol pic.twitter.com/4hKzBFn0ar — Tre (@ChanningTretum) May 26, 2021

NFL: League has yet to determine if they will investigate

Hill has a history of domestic violence and child abuse as a college and NFL player. In 2014, he was arrested for assault on his then-pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal. It was reported that he punched Espinal several times in the face and stomach.

He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery, and was not given jail time. Hill was on probation for three years and was required to go through several programs. Espinal had agreed to the sentence prior to the final decision by the court.

Because of this, many NFL fans on Twitter made sure to put Hill on notice for the recent TikTok he had posted.

Cool video Tyreek Hill. I wonder if you’ve had a history of domestic abuse that would make these deeply disturbing? pic.twitter.com/nhxrwLms5h — Original (@MrOriginal501) May 26, 2021

It's unclear whether the NFL will investigate this, though it is unlikely that that will be required. While Hill is seen making the gesture of hitting his current girlfriend with some background sounds, the video clearly shows no actual content or assault/battery on Vaccaro.

Nonetheless, Hill should be more aware of posting videos like this onto social media, given his history. The Kansas City Chiefs have not commented on the video and the team will most likely not have to fine or punish Hill. However, he could receive an earful from the team or his agent for posting such a video.

Hill's previous incident occurred in 2019 when he was accused of child abuse on his son. It was reported that the three-year-old boy suffered a broken arm that was caused by Hill.

After an investigation and the release of an audiotape that recorded a conversation between Hill and Espinal, Hill was not charged. The NFL chose not to suspend Hill because there was no evidence to support the fact that he violated the personal conduct policy.

Either way, Hill should think twice when posting such videos anywhere on social media. Given his shaky history in the NFL and college, it would be best for him not to post anything that could cause controversies around the league.