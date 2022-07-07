"Worst Superbowl loading" - NFL world reacts to rumors of Britney Spears performing at Super Bowl halftime show

Britney Spears is reportedly in talks to perform at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show. The pop star is hoping to add Madonna and Iggy Azalea to the line up as well.

Pop Tingz @ThePopTingz Britney Spears has been meeting with the NFL to perform at the Super Bowl in 2023.



Britney Spears is asking Madonna and Iggy Azalea appear in her Halftime Show with her. Britney Spears has been meeting with the NFL to perform at the Super Bowl in 2023.Britney Spears is asking Madonna and Iggy Azalea appear in her Halftime Show with her. https://t.co/t6IkMdxXEd

The halftime show is perhaps THE performance that everyone is looking forward to. Given the amount of eyeballs that are on the show with millions upon millions watching at home, it is a chance to raise your profile as a performer.

Last year, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg gave us a show for the ages. When it was announced that the five artists were performing, the excitement hit fever pitch.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Spears' reported showing, with fans not too pleased about the pop star performing.

A fan named Mike said:

"Worst Super Bowl loading..."

A user named Bobby commented and said that they don't believe this news for a second.

bobby. @bobbywhatever_ @ThePopTingz i don't believe this for a second tbh. britney has made it abundantly clear she's done with the industry for right now. and i don't blame her one bit. plus the rumor says her "team" is negotiating but she's not even managed by anyone right now. @ThePopTingz i don't believe this for a second tbh. britney has made it abundantly clear she's done with the industry for right now. and i don't blame her one bit. plus the rumor says her "team" is negotiating but she's not even managed by anyone right now.

Another user, named Dylan, posted that they are excited for the potential line up.

A fan named Becca was excited and said that Spears should definitely do it.

One fan replied and said that they want it so bad.

One Twitter user was hyped and said that the performance will be iconic.

A fan named Antonio stated that this is a show he will definitely get excited about.

Another user posted and said that Britney Spears is the best choice for the halftime show.

One user commented and said that the show would be very iconic.

Another fan said it was about time Britney Spears peformed at the halftime show.

NFL Super Bowl half time shows are exciting

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Even for people who are not fans of the NFL, the halftime show is one of the biggest of the year on television. Such is the desire to see so many big time stars together, all performing in one place, that the half time show gets almost unequalled attention.

Last year, it was a sensational hit, but we already knew that will be the case when the line-up was announced.

Now, with Britney Spears, Madonna, and Iggy Azalea reportedly in line to perform, we are excited to know which other artists could potentially join the trio.

