"Worst Superbowl loading" - NFL world reacts to rumors of Britney Spears performing at Super Bowl halftime show

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Modified Jul 07, 2022 03:44 AM IST

Britney Spears is reportedly in talks to perform at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show. The pop star is hoping to add Madonna and Iggy Azalea to the line up as well.

Britney Spears has been meeting with the NFL to perform at the Super Bowl in 2023.Britney Spears is asking Madonna and Iggy Azalea appear in her Halftime Show with her. https://t.co/t6IkMdxXEd

The halftime show is perhaps THE performance that everyone is looking forward to. Given the amount of eyeballs that are on the show with millions upon millions watching at home, it is a chance to raise your profile as a performer.

Last year, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg gave us a show for the ages. When it was announced that the five artists were performing, the excitement hit fever pitch.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Spears' reported showing, with fans not too pleased about the pop star performing.

A fan named Mike said:

"Worst Super Bowl loading..."
@ThePopTingz Worst Superbowl loading...

A user named Bobby commented and said that they don't believe this news for a second.

@ThePopTingz i don't believe this for a second tbh. britney has made it abundantly clear she's done with the industry for right now. and i don't blame her one bit. plus the rumor says her "team" is negotiating but she's not even managed by anyone right now.

Another user, named Dylan, posted that they are excited for the potential line up.

@ThePopTingz oh I’m here for it !!

A fan named Becca was excited and said that Spears should definitely do it.

@ThePopTingz OMG BRITNEY SPEARS SHOULD DEFINITELY DO IT!!!

One fan replied and said that they want it so bad.

@ThePopTingz İ want this so bad… love you britney https://t.co/jaGTuUx3e0

One Twitter user was hyped and said that the performance will be iconic.

@ThePopTingz THIS IS GOING TO BE ICONIC OMG

A fan named Antonio stated that this is a show he will definitely get excited about.

@ThePopTingz @Di11yWi11y Ok, this show I will definitely get excited about

Another user posted and said that Britney Spears is the best choice for the halftime show.

@ThePopTingz Britney is the best choice to be the act. Wise decision NFL

One user commented and said that the show would be very iconic.

@ThePopTingz this would be so iconic

Another fan said it was about time Britney Spears peformed at the halftime show.

@ThePopTingz IT WAS ABOUT TIME!!!!

NFL Super Bowl half time shows are exciting

Even for people who are not fans of the NFL, the halftime show is one of the biggest of the year on television. Such is the desire to see so many big time stars together, all performing in one place, that the half time show gets almost unequalled attention.

Last year, it was a sensational hit, but we already knew that will be the case when the line-up was announced.

Now, with Britney Spears, Madonna, and Iggy Azalea reportedly in line to perform, we are excited to know which other artists could potentially join the trio.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

